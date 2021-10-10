Art and culture will be at the forefront as the Killeen City Council considers approving $288,090 in nonprofit funding for the 2022 Arts Grants funding initiative.
While the council has not officially voted on the item’s approval, the Killeen Arts Commission, which is responsible for developing community resources to enrich the multi-cultural nature of the city, has approved the funding. It is unclear when the City Council will officially vote on the grants proposals.
Funding for Killeen Arts Commission grants typically comes from the Hotel/Motel tax fund; however the COVID-19 pandemic has all but halted tourism to Killeen, reducing the amount of available funding.
This year’s budget was bolstered by the American Rescue Plan Act, which increased the base $37,167 by $252,923. Chairman of the Arts Commission John Miller said Tuesday that the Arts Commission was “lucky enough to be able to fully fund the applicants.”
Prior to funding, however, the organizations must apply for grants — a process that many blanch at. Their hesitancy is in part due to rigorous safeguards that ensure the legal compliance of all 501(c)(3), or nonprofit organizations, with relevant law.
“Our biggest hurdle is the 501(c)(3) laws. We hold a class that everyone is required to attend before anyone begins the application process and we’re always available for questions, but people still have trouble following them,” Miller said in a separate interview Thursday.
Applicants are also required to keep stringent records and to be able to explain how their requested events will benefit the City of Killeen.
Vive Les Arts
Jami Salter, executive director for Vive Les Arts, spoke to her own organization’s experience in handling the arts funding in an interview Wednesday.
Vive Les Arts received a total of $104,760 between the Vive Les Arts Societe and the Children’s Vive Les Arts Societe to assist in the production of nine plays, including “Aladdin,” “Newsies,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.”
Each of these plays provides an opportunity, Salter said, to teach members of the community how to act, build a set, and direct.
As a member of Killeen’s cultural spotlight, Vive Les Arts applies for Arts Commission funding every year. However, even for an organization familiar with the process, remaining compliant can be difficult, if not downright terrifying.
“The difficult part of the grant process is reporting back to the arts commission,” she said. “It can be a paperwork nightmare.”
Salter explained that, because the grants are only available for 501(c)(3) organizations, the arts commission double checks every single bank statement and receipt that her organizations generate to ensure compliance with nonprofit regulations.
“It’s very stressful. You don’t know if you’ll miss just one receipt and it’ll just be over,” she said.
However, Salter also made it clear that she, as well as Vive Les Arts, are extraordinarily grateful for the funding.
“This funding allows us to put on more productions, at virtually no cost to our actors,” she said. “So many organizations are pay to play, but we’re able to get away from that here.”
“Pay to play” refers in this case to traditional “actors fees” that one would normally be required to pay to be considered for a theater’s production. The absence of acting fees also allows parents to expose their children to acting — something that could cost from $20 to $120 in other cities.
Salter broke down the cost of putting on a production, the startup costs of which can run anywhere between $12,000 and $16,000. Additionally, special lighting equipment and costumes quickly add up. But the single most important recurring cost is insurance.
“We pay about a quarter in royalties, and then we have to actually build the production. I don’t know if you’ve seen the price of a 2x4 recently, but they don’t come cheap,” she said.
Other funding
Funding was also allocated toward the Killeen Sister Cities program — an organization which seeks to promote the exchange of culture between Killeen and “sister cities” around the world.
Speaking for the Osan, Korea, Committee, which has been approved for $21,375 in grants funding, Lisa Humphreys explained that her organization’s plans for the funding include an international culture festival and an exchange in which the Osan, Korea, Committee will fly a dance team from Korea to perform in Killeen. Additionally, the organization places a focus on diversity, going so far as to set the theme for its senior and student art showcase at the international festival as “diversity as a superpower.”
“We all benefit from sharing in each other’s culture,” Humphreys said, explaining that the funding her organization receives allows her to host events that enable individuals to share their culture.
The Songhai Bamboo Roots Association will host a Kwanzaa event as well as a Jazz Extravaganza and the annual Caribbean African American festival with $28,928 in funding.
IMPAC Outreach will host the African American Art and History Showcase, a Poetry Slam, and the Taste of Africa event over the 2021-2022 fiscal year. IMPAC was awarded $50,434. The Herald was not able to reach IMPAC for comment.
The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild was awarded $9,975 in arts grants to host its annual quilt show. According to organization’s chairman for the quilt show planning committee, Deborah Jenkins, the grant is “startup money,” that allows the organization host the event.
“The [quilt] guild is all about educating the public about quilting and to show people how to engage in craft,” Jenkins said.
Finally, the Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health was awarded $72,620 to host the “8 Bucks movie” event, the Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo, the Veggie and Art Fest, and the Killeen’s Black Art and Film Festival.
The organization’s director, Luvina Sabree, was unable to comment on the organization’s experience as an applicant because she said she is a sitting arts commissioner.
When asked about the potential conflict of interest, Miller explained that any commissioner that is part of an applying organization gives up their vote on those programs involving their organizations.
Working together
One workaround that may lead to additional applications would be the partnership of for-profit and nonprofit organizations, Miller said.
“Personally, whenever I see a private organization that wants to put on an event, I tell them to think about partnering with a non-profit,” Miller said.
Miller gave the example of a business partnering with the March for Dimes to host an event.
“It can be a national organization, just so long as it’s 501(c)(3),” Miller said.
Grants applicants for this year also mentioned their willingness to work with private organizations.
“I was a teacher for 15 years and we would absolutely love to work with an education outreach organization,” Salter said.
Jenkins also expressed an interest in partnering with food vendors to help bolster the organization’s annual quilt show.
Miller, speaking generally, had this to say regarding the grants process.
“I encourage everyone out there who wants to put on community events to come to the orientation class,” he said. “I promise, that little bit of paperwork is worth it.”
