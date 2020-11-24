Killeen residents are invited to show off their festively decorated homes in the annual Outdoor Decorating Contest. The public will select favorites.
The city hosts the competition each year to foster neighborhood and community pride, according to a news release. Displays can include lighting, figures, animation and other festive features.
Entrants must submit the online application at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec with a photo by December 7 to be considered. There is no cost to enter.
The public will vote on entries through an online survey Dec. 8 through 15. First, second and third place winners will be announced Dec. 18.
