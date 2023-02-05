It was touted as a ‘vision party like you’ve never attended before,” with moderators and guest speakers who brought ideas and tools for participants to help guide them along the path toward business success.
The first in a week-long series of events for Texas Black Business Week was a workshop entitled “Secure the Vision” hosted by the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Todd & Lambert, a local law firm. The event was held downtown at The Brick and Barrel.
About two dozen participants paid a fee to work with other entrepreneurs and some distinguished guests at this workshop designed to strategize important aspects of business ownership.
Law firm principals, Ebony Todd and Shinia Lambert — who are also authors — greeted participants with workbooks and handouts. Todd introduced the panel of speakers which included local author and award-winning filmmaker Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore, who is a former Assistant Attorney General for the Virgin Islands, Killeen Municipal Judge Greg Simmons and Dr. Laquita Monley, who is a certified coach, teacher and speaker.
All are entrepreneurs in their own right with one or more small businesses to their name.
According to the IBCC’s website, the seventh annual Texas Black Business Week embodies the fundamentals by which one can interpret and understand the world.
“Education constitutes the shift in the culture in which we live. African American businesses are historically underutilized at both the local and state levels. Therefore, we need to find ways to reveal, challenge and change the culture of black business through education, economics and resources,” the website said.
Participants at Sunday’s workshop listened to an outline for action from moderators which encouraged them to set S.M.A.R.T. goals. Lambert explained the acronym for doing so as Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound.
Participants were encouraged to work with a ‘vision board’ using materials laid out on tables or in writing to visualize their products and services, their market, scheduling and the economics of their business.
Lashavio Little, currently an insurance agent with an widely-recognized company, he hoped to glean some ideas to grow his business and to accomplish his goals for the future.
Jeannie Moore, who’s business is taking over her home environment, hopes to expand in the future and is seeking opportunities she may have overlooked.
“I’m looking for help to do some of the things I can’t do on my own,” Moore said.
Another attendee, Delsina West is a wellness coach with experience in nutrition and fitness.
“I would like to fine tune my professional trajectory,” West said. She hopes to learn how to meet her goals and “dream a little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.