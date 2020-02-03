A small group of parishioners gathered at EPIC Church in Killeen on Sunday afternoon, but they weren’t there for any kind of Sunday evening service. Instead, the church members were cheering on their favorite teams as they watched Superbowl LIV on the church’s large projection screen.
“Normally the EPIC Superbowl party is at my house, so this is the first year it has been held here on the church premises,” Newton Rose said. “I think this is a unique opportunity to have it here at the church, it will give more people an opportunity to come out and watch the game and socialize with other people.”
Rose said that a group of between 20 and 30 people generally watch the Superbowl at his house every year, but when one of the senior church members suggested holding the party at the church, Rose thought it sounded like a fun idea. While the party was officially scheduled to start at 5 p.m., Rose arrived at 4:30 p.m. to make sure everything was set up properly for the event.
“Normally I am a New York Giants fan, but since they aren’t in it this year, I am rooting for the (Kansas City) Chiefs,” Rose said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how Kansas City gets started; they are known to be slow starters, but I think once they start scoring they are going to keep scoring.”
Rose wasn’t the only church member at the party rooting for the Chiefs. Generally a Buffalo Bills supporter, Denirah Thrash said she was cheering for the Chiefs because her family had been stationed in Kasas with the Army for a time.
“Usually during the Superbowl we have a lot of food, but just stay home with family,” Thrash said. “This is a nice little change when the church said they would do it, it sounded like fun.”
While she nominally wants the Chiefs to win the Superbowl, Thrash said what she is hoping for most is a close game.
“They are both very strong teams this year,” she said. “I’m thinking there will probably be no more than a three-point difference in score at the end of the game. I want to not know who is going to win until the end.”
