“Stories From the 254,” a planned episodic series about Killeen, may be filmed and released next year, according to local, independent filmmaker Ashleigh Rudser.
“The series actually started from a short film that I shot a few years ago called ‘Killeen the Short,’” Rudser said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.
The 2016 graduate of the University of North Texas said the projected 10-minute short film didn’t turn out the way she wanted and put it on the “back burner” for a few years.
“I finally went back to revisit it,” Rudser said.
On Sunday, Rudser hosted a Zoom meeting with people looking to get involved in the series that she hopes to film early next year and release in the summer.
Eight people joined the meeting to discuss what roles they are interested in, such as writers, directors/producers, actors and musicians.
Killeen resident Kreshawn Fleming attended the meeting and was interested in helping with the writing of the series.
“I think I got a real unique story on how Killeen has been to me,” he said during the meeting. “It’s too many stories to not be told.”
In the pre-production phase of the series, Rudser said experience is not important to her.
“Enthusiasm and the willingness to learn and participate, that’s the most important thing to me,” she said during the Zoom meeting.
The goal for the series is to tell the stories of Killeen that people may not know.
“People hear about Killeen, or they hear about Fort Hood, but they have this preconceived notion of what it’s like here and who we are,” Rudser said in the meeting. “And I think that Killeen really has a uniqueness to it.
“We’re a super diverse community; we’re chock-full of talent. Yes, there’s crime and all of that, but there’s so much more than that.”
Rudser said she hopes the series will have multiple seasons and has aspirations of eventually having the series picked up by Netflix or Hulu.
There will be more Zoom meetings in the future for each department of production, Rudser said Sunday.
All Zoom meetings are open to the public, and those wishing to get involved can follow Rudser’s Facebook page for the series at www.facebook.com/storiesfromthe254.
