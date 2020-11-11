Killeen City Councilmember and Area Veterans Advisory Committee (AVAC) co-chair Debbie Nash-King took note of the weather in Killeen on Wednesday, Veterans Day.
“It’s a beautiful morning to celebrate our veterans who continue to serve our country today, and those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Nash-King said outside of Killeen City Hall shortly before 9 a.m. “We salute you.”
Unlike in previous years, Wednesday’s event was not a parade, but was held virtually in response to the COVID-19 situation.
Nash-King welcomed honored guests and members of the public who attended Killeen’s Virtual Veterans Day program, which began at 9 a.m. and of which she is program chair. Following an invocation by John Footman and the Pledge of Allegiance by Sonja Skinner, Larry “Mack” McClullar, co-chair of AVAC, presented a certificate, from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, declaring Central Texas, including Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove, as a regional site for the observance of Veterans Day.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra also spoke of the history behind Veterans Day, which dates back to 1918, when hostilities in World War I were ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Congress declared Armistice Day a federal holiday in 1938, which later came to be known as Veterans Day.
“Killeen is keenly aware of the service and sacrifice our veterans make every day,” Segarra said at the proclamation.
The keynote speaker of the event, introduced by Lori Spencer, was Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major. He is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin. He was also senior enlisted leader of Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the more than 70-nation coalition charged to defeat ISIS.
Crosby, who has 31 years of service in the military, said that Central Texas “has a special place in my heart.”
“You’re the reason we’re all here,” he said to veterans at the event and elsewhere. “We are very grateful for your service.”
In addition to a recap of what Segarra said about the history of Veterans Day, Crosby also spoke about America’s involvement in World War II (for which he called for a brief moment of silence which was observed), Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the current War on Terror. In his comments, he placed special emphasis on Texas-based military units.
“Service is inherently selfless,” Crosby said, adding that military service is about belonging to something larger than yourself.
Crosby also spoke about the need for the United States to promote the values of equality and freedom, which past and current veterans have fought for.
“The next century will require the same,” he said.
Don Fender, who currently serves as president of the Special Forces Association and who served in Vietnam, said he was glad to see the ceremony take place in spite of cool weather and the COVID-19 situation.
“It’s very important to those of us who served,” Fender said.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley also was in attendance Wednesday.
“It’s just an honor to be here with so many citizens and veterans in the great city of Killeen,” Buckley said as the event concluded. “We would not be the community we are without the veterans that chose to make this community their home.”
The event is available for viewing at https://tinyurl.com/yxlthhco and on the Killeen Daily Herald’s Facebook page.
