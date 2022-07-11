Central Texans are being encouraged to reduce their electricity use from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday amidst a triple-digit heat wave.
ERCOT, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, expects to meet the increasing demand.
“At this time, we do not anticipate (power outages),” ERCOT spokeswoman Christy Penders said in an email Monday. “We are not in an emergency situation at this time. Our control room officially issued a watch, but we are not in an emergency/EEA status.”
EEAs, or energy emergency alerts, are issued when demand is expected to exceed capacity. On Monday morning, ERCOT listed its operating reserves under “normal conditions.”
But “ERCOT is encouraging Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use this afternoon and evening from 2 to 8 p.m. when safely able to do so,” Penders said.
On Sunday, though, ERCOT called for the same conversation while warning that rolling outages were possible if demand exceeded supply.
The last time Texas was impacted by power outages was in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri. That was followed by lawsuits by multiple municipalities across Texas, including some that operated their own electric providers, and a push by state legislators to overhaul ERCOT.
“ERCOT continues to use all tools available to manage the grid effectively and reliably, including using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use,” according to a news release. “Factors driving the need for this important action by customers (include) record-high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heat wave.”
The organization also attributed the need for conservation efforts to “low wind.”
“While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.”
ERCOT, its website shows, has called for conservation more than 48 times since 2008 “to successfully manage grid operations.” That happens when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for at least a half hour.
On Monday, ERCOT’s operating reserves were at 3,544 megawatts — “enough power for current demand.”
