With a high forecast today at 104, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas has issued another appeal for conservation between 2 and 9 p.m.
“ERCOT is asking Texans and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity during this time,” according to a news release. “Currently, no system-wide outages are expected.”
The appeal comes a day after an ERCOT spokeswoman said that additional conservation appeals were expected this week.
“Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday,” the news release shows. “On that day, Texans and businesses responded by voluntarily conserving electricity and helping ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 (megawatts).”
ERCOT attributes the call for conservation to record-high demand, low wind, forced thermal outages and solar generation.
High temperatures remain in the triple digits with no rain forecast for another week. Meanwhile, Bell County is still in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
ERCOT has called for conservation more than 49 times since 2008 “to successfully manage grid operations.” That happens when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for at least a half hour.
On Wednesday, ERCOT listed its power reserves at 3,455 megawatts — enough power for current demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.