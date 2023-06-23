Killeen winter

Killeen houses and vehicles in the Bunny Trail-Goodnight Ranch area rest under a blanket of snow Monday morning following a winter storm in the area. Killeen resident Justin Cox captured this photo with his drone. “The wind got worse and the chill started depleting the battery faster than normal (expected).  After about 10 minutes in the air I started losing feeling in my hands (can’t wear gloves on the sticks), so I landed as quickly as possible,” Cox said on his Facebook page. To see more of Cox’s aerial photos, go to his Facebook page at JC Drone Ops and Media.

 Courtesy photo | Justin Cox

The Supreme Court of Texas narrowly decided Friday that sovereign immunity, which largely shields government agencies from civil lawsuits, also protects the operator of the Texas electric grid.

The 5-4 opinion will likely free the nonprofit corporation from lawsuits filed by thousands of Texans for deaths, injuries and damages following the deadly 2021 winter storm, unless lawyers find another way forward.

