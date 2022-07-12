A second request for Central Texans to conserve energy use was not expected on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Energy Reliability Council of Texas said.
“As this time, we are not issuing a conservation appeal for today,” Christy Penders said. “We would like to thank Texans and Texas businesses for doing their part to conserve energy during the appeal.”
In an email Tuesday, Penders said that customers between 1:56 and 2 p.m. on Monday scaled back on energy use, allowing the grid to drop nearly 500 megawatts of load.
A megawatt is used to measure the output of a power plant or the electricity required by an entire city. On Tuesday, ERCOT’s operating reserves were at 3,546 megawatts — enough power for current demand.
The ERCOT appeal for conservation was for 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, when the grid “set a new unofficial all-time peak demand record” of 78,264 megawatts. That surpassed the record set on Friday of 78,204 megawatts.
“ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand,” Penders said. “At this time, we are not issuing a conservation appeal for today. ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably. ERCOT continues to coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission as well as generation resource owners and transmission utilities.”
High temperatures remain in the triple digits with no rain forecast for another week. Meanwhile, Bell County is still in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Oncor’s website showed that no outages were reported in the area.
The last time Texas was impacted by widespread power outages was in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri. That was followed by lawsuits by multiple municipalities across Texas, including some that operated their own electric providers, and a push by state legislators to overhaul ERCOT.
ERCOT has called for conservation more than 48 times since 2008 “to successfully manage grid operations.” That happens when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for at least a half hour.
