A prisoner from the Coryell County Jail was still on the loose Tuesday after escaping Monday from a work detail at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction, near Gatesville.
In a call to the Coryell Sheriff's Office Tuesday, it was confirmed that Brandon Hogan is still “at large.” Officials have warned the public not to approach him. but to contact authorities immediately with any information.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officials said, "law enforcement from Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the LoneStar Fugitive Task Force continue their search efforts today."
Hogan is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, balding with light brown/blonde hair.
The sheriff's office stated that deputies, state and federal law enforcement remain actively searching on the ground while aviation assets are searching from the air.
“The subject is on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top but is believed to be wearing the matching pant,” authorities said. “He could be wearing a white T-shirt.”
Deputies, including K-9 assets, and other law enforcement officers are searching the area. Please call the Sheriff’s Office at 254-865-7201 if you spot Hogan, "DO NOT APPROACH HIM," Coryell officials said on Facebook.
According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
His bond is set at $77,500.
