Hogan

Brandon Hogan

 Courtesy | Coryell Sheriff's Office

A prisoner from the Coryell County Jail was still on the loose Tuesday after escaping Monday from a work detail at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction, near Gatesville.

In a call to the Coryell Sheriff's Office Tuesday, it was confirmed that Brandon Hogan is still “at large.” Officials have warned the public not to approach him. but to contact authorities immediately with any information.

