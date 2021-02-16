Ethics and Oversight Board on Killeen Council agenda

The formation of an Ethics and Oversight Board is one issue the Killeen City Council is scheduled to discuss at its Thursday workshop.
Proposed by Councilmember Mellisa Brown at the council’s Feb. 2 workshop, the board would be formed as a means to promote public confidence in city government. Allegations of fraud, complaints and governing standards would be the areas of focus.
“If the board determines violations occur, the board will have a list of remedies to recommend,” a city presentation on the proposal reads. “It will allow the city to track each department and would also determine triggers for city council or city manager immediate notification.”
Currently the city auditor provides an independent appraisal of city operations, monitors work practices and results to determine compliance with city policies, contract specifications and state law, and other related functions which the board would take over if approved.
The workshop meeting is tentatively slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, according to the city’s website, having been rescheduled from Tuesday due to the winter weather system that hit the area. Due to the rescheduling, Mayor Jose Segarra said the agenda items may be subject to change.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
