The Killeen City Council is set for a packed double feature this week, as it prepares to review its ethics and governing standards.
On Monday, the City Council will begin its discussion of the city charter. The charter review, which is a lengthy process culminating in a may election to approve or disapprove modifications to the document, was initiated April 6 after former city council member Shirley Fleming requested that the City Council discuss its $100 monthly salary, according to Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs.
This week, the city council will discuss articles I, II, and XII, as they are more general provisions, Briggs said.
Tuesday’s meeting will see the City Council continue its discussion of its governing standards review. The City Council had previously passed a motion of direction including several modifications to the current standards, which were sent back to city staff to review. This will be the final stage in that process, with city staff bringing back the governing standards for a final vote.
Key changes to the governing standards include tighter restrictions on discussion, which would limit council members to holding the floor for only five minutes at a time, twice per item. The amended standards would also set a hard cap of 11 p.m. for discussion, forcing the City Council to conclude its business or adjourn when it reaches that deadline.
Also on the agenda will be the question of an Ethics ordinance. Backed by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, the ordinance would establish a broad set of guidelines for council members and city staff to follow, and would create a board to review reported violations.
The City Council will also discuss a Fire Department Master Plan, the establishment of speed humps in residential neighborhoods, closed captioning options for city council meetings, roadway impact fees, and the charter review.
Additionally, the City Council will move forward with its redistricting process by hearing the established schedule for district mapping.
sughed: Ethics ordinance, charter review on the docket for City Council
by Jack DowlingKilleen Daily Herald
