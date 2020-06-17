HARKER HEIGHTS — Around 50 people gathered around the flag pole at the Harker Heights Police Department on Wednesday morning for prayer led by Terry Hall, evangelist of God's Glory Ministry.
Hall said praying under the pole is symbolic.
“I come and get underneath the flag,” she said. “The reason, because I’m just connecting the entire United States with me when I pray. And that’s why we were underneath the flag today, connecting the whole United States.”
Hall has been praying at the HHPD since 2015.
“Whenever God moves on me, I’m here underneath this flag,” she said. “It has been pretty cool, whenever I pray, that when I finish praying, I look up and there are some police officers that have joined me.”
Hall spoke to the crowd for approximately 10 minutes before beginning the prayer.
Others who prayed were Adam Garber, pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville, and Antonio Lynch, pastor of Christian Walk Ministries.
“Some say that America is in crisis,” Garber said after the prayer. “We can look at it and certainly take that away, and see that, but prayer is our declaration of dependence upon God.”
Garber said he joined Hall for a prayer event last week.
About 15 to 20 people from his church attended the prayer event Wednesday.
“I was glad to see such a group,” Garber said. “(They’re) wonderful people. They love the Lord, they love our community, they love our country.”
