Next week brings the official start of summer, and increasingly rising temperatures. Make the most of this last week of spring by visiting one of the area farmers markets, catching a movie in the park or drive-in theater, swimming at Hanna Springs, or staying in with the family and enjoying a livestream. Information on these and more below.
Local Events
The Movies in Your Park event, featuring “Frozen II,” will be at 8:30 p.m. June 12 at the Killeen Community Center Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Viewers may sit in groups of up to five people and are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and concessions. This event is free and open to the public.
The City of Killeen is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. For a list of accepted and prohibited materials go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 12. Cover: $8. The band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 13. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Killeen Animal Services will host a Low-Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. June 17 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. All pets must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.Complete yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are just $20. Individual shots are also available ranging from $5 to $15.
Wings Pizza N Things, 2112 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, is hosting a Dine and Donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 17. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell County.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting the virtual Outrun the Sun 5K Fun Run June 20 and 21. This run does not have a designated start time or location and can be completed on either day and at a location of the runner’s choosing. Runners will track their run/walk online with FitRankings. Registration is $25 per runner. Go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR by June 19 to register and for more information.
The Ben Hogan Classic Four-Person Scramble will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 26 at The Courses of Clear Creek, Building 52381, Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. The event is free for active-duty servicemembers only and is limited to the first 200 registrants. Breakfast, lunch, prizes, gifts, and tips from pro players will be provided. Sign-in will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m. the day of the event. Social distancing will be in effect and masks or face coverings must be worn. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com/golf or call 254-287-4130 for registration or more information.
Hancock Springs Pool Free Flow Swim Area, Highway 281 South in Lampasas, is now open at 75% capacity and is first come, first served. The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $3.50 for adults and $2.50 for children and seniors.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, is offering free access to boating, fishing, and hike and bike trails for a limited time every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must have a Department of Defense ID for access.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday. Prizes will be awarded at this free event. Chupacabra also hosts Karaoke Night with Rockin’ Rick from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Wednesday and guests can receive a free karaoke pint glass when they sing.
Family Fun
The Living Room Dance Party and Benefit with music by DJ Mel is livestreamed from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on the DoStuff Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dostuffnetwork/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library is also hosting its Summer Reading Club from June 1 to August 15 for children, teens, and adults. Sign up at harkerheights.readsquared.com to participate. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is now open for grab-and-go service from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly June 5- 11, will be “Onward” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jumanji: Next Level” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car at all times.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, vendors, farmers and growers in attendance. Barrow will also host Asanas and Ales at 10 a.m. June 13. This is an all-levels yoga class and includes a pint of your choice afterwards. Registration is $20 per person or $30 for couples.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings and are required to maintain social distancing guidelines. Cash will not be accepted for admission and other purchases; credit/debit only. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts virtual Thinkery at Home activities throughout the week. Facebook Live Story Time is at 10 a.m. every weekday, Story Time in Spanish at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Sunday, STEAM activities every Wednesday and Sunday at noon, and a Facebook Live Design Challenge every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. for an introduction and again at 4 p.m. for show and tell. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors. The museum also hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. There are also as free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
