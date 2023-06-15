The summer is heating up, and with this weekend bringing Juneteenth and Father’s Day, there’s a number of events and family fun happening for everyone to enjoy. Check out the Juneteenth Festival and 5K Run, Father’s Day Brunch and Classic Car Show, Summer Fun Adult Night, and the Salado Springs Beer Festival. Details on all this and more available below.
June 16
The Miss Juneteenth Pageant will be starting for all who want to attend for free on June 16 in Killeen. The pageant will take place at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in the Warrior Hall building at 6:30 p.m.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by the George Mercado Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight June 16. Cover is $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 17. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. June 16, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. June 18.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Casper McWade and Morgan Lee Powers at noon. This event is free.
June 17
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Juneteenth 5K run will be at 7:30 a.m. at Avenue C and Second Street, Killeen. Cost is $40 per person. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/IBCCJuneteenth5K to register.
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association will host a tour of the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon behind the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Dave Slaughter, director of the association and certified master gardener, will be on site to provide tours of the garden, answer questions, and conduct demonstrations on harvesting. This is free and open to the public. Call 254-933-5304 or email or bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com for questions.
The annual Juneteenth Parade organized by the Killeen chapter of the NAACP is June 17. It will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Killeen near City Hall, 101 N. College St. All are encouraged to join in and walk for the parade and bring vehicles if needed due to expected high-temperatures for that day.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Killeen Juneteenth Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 200 E. Avenue D, Killeen. There will be live music, vendors, kids’ events, food trucks, cook offs, and more at this free event. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mvd895b7 for more information.
The Casey Memorial Library, Building 3202 at 72nd St. & 761st Tank Battalion Ave. at Fort Cavazos, will host Father’s Day Crafts from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This event is free and open to children of all ages. Call 254-287-4921 for more information.
The Educated Angels second annual Angels on Target Clay Shoot will be at 8 a.m. at 13682 Maxdale Road, Killeen. Cost is $125 for individuals and $500 for a team of four. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y58pbyudfor more information and to register in advance. Call 254-462-7712 for questions.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host the Salado Springs Beer Festival at noon and will feature live music, 16 independent craft breweries, food trucks, vendors, water slides, and more. This family-friendly event is free to attend.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Do Well Be Well: Workshop for Type 2 Diabetes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch to this free event. There will also be an American Sign Language (ASL) Songs for Families Concert at 9:30 or 11 a.m. June 21. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Central Texas Pride Community Center will host the Greatest Little Pride in Texas from 5 to 10 p.m. at Wild Meadows Art Collective, 3034 Farm-to-Market 2313 in Kempner. There will be live performances, a parade, food trucks, a market, and free tent camping for those wishing to stay overnight. Cost is $5 per carload.
Project Spread a Lil Love will host the Butterfly Kisses Daddy Daughter Dance from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Civic Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Cost is $50 per daughter and father figure and an additional $10 per extra daughter. Dinner is included. This event is open to all ages. Go to www.projectspreadalillove.org for tickets.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by the Back Creek Band at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, will host the Summer Fun Adult Night from 8 p.m. to midnight. Entry is restricted to those 21 and up. Cost is $30 per person for this BYOB event. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4xsjx2c8 to purchase tickets.
June 18
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Father’s Day Brunch Buffet and Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be the car show, arcade, cigar rolling, corn hole, brunch buffet, and live music by Will Southern. Cost is $75 for adults and $34.50 for kids 12 and under. Go to https://tinyurl.com/muasd9eu to reserve a spot and for a full schedule of events.
The Sunday Fun Day and Vendor Market will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event is free and open to all.
The seventh annual Juneteenth Celebration will be from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be vendors, live entertainment, kids’ events, food, fashion shows, and more at this free event.
June 19
The final event for Juneteenth planned by the local NAACP chapter is Community Impact Day. This will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Douse Community Center, 1102 Jefferies Ave. During this event, organizations and nonprofits will be giving back to the communities that Killeen residents serve.
June 20
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host its hands-on learning and gardening education program, “Play in the Dirt,” for youth ages 8 to 12 years old. The next event is “Wiggler Fun” and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Community Garden, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Participation is free but pre-registration is required by going to bit.ly/3BDvR1O.
The Killeen ISD Love of Learning Literacy Club will be from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 5- 8 at Iduma Elementary School, and from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 12- 15 at Brookhaven Elementary School. This free event is for children ages 3 and 4 that are not yet enrolled in school and will feature story times, crafts, at-home learning strategies, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mu9pnm27 to register.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is happening now through July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host the Gault Site Tour from 9 a.m. to noon June 17. Tickets are $10 per person and pre-registration is required by going to www.bellcountymuseum.org/events/. There will also be the Tiny Thinkers event from 10 to 11 a.m. June 21 for kids 5 and under and their families. This event is free but registration is required. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
