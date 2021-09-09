This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Many events are happening to honor the occasion like the Killeen ISD Freedom Walk, 9/11 Paint and Sip, annual Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival and more. Find information on these and other events happening this week below.
Local Events
The sixth annual Rescue Magazine Pet Adoption Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be over 400 animals from 35 different agencies looking for a home during this event. There will also be training demonstrations, wildlife exhibits, reptile educational exhibits, family activities, working dog demonstrations, and much more. Admission is $5 per person and free for those 13 and under. Go to www.rescuemagazine.org for more information.
The 13th Annual Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Admission is free; parking passes are $10 each. There will be a variety of wineries, craft breweries, and food vendors available for tasting opportunities. Live music performances will also be featured at the main stage. Attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic colors to honor the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Go to http://www.hhfoodandwine.com for more information.
The Fort Hood Area Military Family Drive-Thru Food Distribution event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., Killeen. The Military Family Advisory Network will be giving out free food, support, and resources to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families that register in advance by going to https://bit.ly/2X3VoA6.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Remembering 9/11 Paint and Sip event at 6 p.m. Sept 10 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. Cost is $15 per person, cash only. Registration is required in advance by going to BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood.
Fort Hood Hunting and Fishing Day will be from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Sportsmen’s Center Pro Shop, 1937 Rod and Gun Club Loop, Fort Hood. Activities include a fishing derby, archery shoot, turkey shoot, and turkey calling. The day will end with a barbecue lunch with adult plates for $9 and kids plates for $4.50. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Killeen Recreation Services is hosting Zumba in the Lot from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. This event is free and attendees are invited to wear red, white, and blue clothing.
The Lampasas Beer Barn LTX BBQ Fest will be Sept. 10 and 11 at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Association Show Barn, 283 US-190, Lampasas. The cook-off will also feature live music, a cornhole tournament, Margarita Madness competition, vendors, and a kid’s BBQ contest. The cook-off has been designated a State Championship and teams will compete for the title of overall Grand Champion with the opportunity to compete nationally. Registration is $175 for a team of four. General admission is $10 for both days; kids 16 and under, veterans, and active-duty military are free. For more information, call the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center office at 512-556-5172 or go to www.lampasaschamber.org.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting JJ Williamson at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 11. Tickets start at $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 2337 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood, is hosting a Winesday Art Series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will decorate and glaze their own wine glass or beer stein. Cost is $28 per person and pre-registration can be completed at the center.
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host its 10th annual Lampasas County Wine Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and will feature stops and tastings at several wineries in the area. Attendees will meet at the Chamber of Commerce, 205 US-281, Lampasas, and depart on chartered transportation to the wineries. Guests will receive a goodie bag and boxed lunch. Tickets are $75 per person. Chamber members and groups of four or more (if purchased together),can receive $5 off each ticket. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets call 512-556-5172 or email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. This group is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The Killeen ISD 15th annual Freedom Walk will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Ellison High School Auditorium, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
The fourth annual Copperas Cove Homecoming Dance for Exceptional Needs Students will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is for special needs students from ages 4 to 22 and their caregiver. Enrollment will be confirmed with CCISD Special Education Department. All students must have a chaperone and be in formal attire. The dance includes music, entertainment, food, and a mum or boutonniere will be provided to each guest. The event is free but requires a ticket in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/2WNObo6 to register.
The Soggy Doggy Day Bow Wow Luau will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Harris Community Park Splash Pool, 312 N. Alexander St., Belton. Dogs will be allowed in the splash pad during this time, there will be a photo booth, dog paw canvas art, and more at this free event.
The Copperas Cove High School Spirit Spectacular will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bulldawg Stadium, 425 Williams St. This event will highlight the Pride of Cove Band and Guard, the CCHS cheerleaders, Copperettes, and Bulldawgs football team. Concessions and spirit items will be available from the Pride of Cove Band Booster Club.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting livestream performances of the BenAnna Band every Monday in September at 2 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. A virtual reading of “The Dot” and other stories for kids ages 4 to 10 will be at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 15. Pick-up a free “The Dot” creativity kit to do at home by calling 254-953-5491 while supplies last. The library also the posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a free concert featuring Spanish language songs for children at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will also be a Lions Club Park Senior Center Book Club meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a 3D Pumpkin Craft at 5 p.m., Sept. 14. A $5 donation is requested to cover the cost of materials. Sign up in advance by calling 512-556-3251 or stopping by the library.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Sept. 10- 16, will be “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at 8 p.m. and “Free Guy” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Oz from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 11. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 10. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 11. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Brendyn Kyle and Jaden Hamilton at noon Sept. 10, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Clint Walker Blue Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, The Damn Moore Boys from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting a live performance by Madstone at 9 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets are $8; go to https://bit.ly/3jW5n3p to purchase in advance. Rockin’ Rick’s 9/11 Birthday Bash benefiting The Special Olympics of Texas will be at 9 p.m. Sept. 11. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3E2fGeb.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a free Weird Science event for all ages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11. Visitors will learn about animal adaptation through presentations, fun games, and activities. The museum isopen from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
