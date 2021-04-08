There are always fun things happening in the Central Texas area, but this week there are also quite a few that actively celebrate or support community members. Visit a car show to help benefit child abuse prevention efforts, join a spring cleanup effort, honor others at the Relay for Life Luminaria Walk, attend a community meeting town hall, or celebrate Month of the Military Child with fun activities. Information on these and more included below.
Local Events
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for one day, or $10 for a weekend pass, and kids 12 and under are free.
The EXCEL Club of Copperas Cove is hosting the Child Abuse Prevention Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show will begin at 9 a.m. April 10 at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center parking lot. Viewing is free to the public, but donations are welcome to benefit local child abuse prevention efforts. Participants of all years, makes, and models are welcome. Awards for various categories will be presented at 1 p.m. Registration fee for participants is $15 per entrant. Go to www.coveexcel.com or email excel76522@gmail.com to register or for more information.
The Keep Salado Beautiful Spring Cleanup will be from April 10- 17. Participants will pick up their cleanup supplies between 8:30 a.m. to noon April 10 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Volunteers will be able to clean up at their selected location at any time during the week. Provided supplies will need to be returned to the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., by April 19. Go to www.keepsaladobeautiful.com for more information.
Relay for Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove is hosting its annual Luminaria Trail Walk from 8 to 10 p.m. April 10 at Ogletree Gap, 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Participants at this event will walk through at their own pace to maintain social distance.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation and CCISD is hosting an Adaptive Community Meeting and Town Hall at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Residents with family members or children with physical or intellectual disabilities are invited to attend to provide input and help build adaptive community programs.
Central Texas College is hosting a Virtual Financial Aid Information Session from 10 to 11 a.m. April 13. Attendees can register at https://ctc4.me/Fin-Aid-Info or watch live on the school’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CentralTexasCollege.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a Czech Film Night and Matinee at 3 and 6 p.m. April 13. Admission is free.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m.Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Chingo Bling at 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 9; and again at 7 and 9 p.m. April 10. Ticket prices range from $25 to $40 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet at Dana Peak Park Trailhead at 7 a.m. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The High Chaparral Youth Center, Building #5485, Fort Hood, is hosting Family Night Karaoke from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 9. This free event is open to all Child and Youth Services registrants grades sixth to 12 and their families. Call 254-287-5646 for more information.
The Fort Hood Girl Scouts are hosting a Military Child Appreciation Drive-Thru Event from 2 to 4 p.m. April 12 at Duncan Elementary School, 52425 Muskogee Road, Fort Hood. Families with military children will drive up to receive a free bag with a piece of purple chalk, a ribbon, and a rock to paint and place in their yards to “Paint the Place Purple” in honor of the Month of the Military Child. The Fort Hood Girl Scouts will also host a Plant Your Purple gardening event from noon to 5 p.m. April 12 at the Montague Community Garden, 78054 Fannin St., Fort Hood. This come-and-go event will feature a lesson on how to make a newspaper pot, and participants will receive seeds to plant.
The Temple Civic Theatre is presenting Stardust 101: Virtual Youth Acting Class by Therin Morrisey. This four-week course will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m. every Friday from April 23 to May 14. Classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 12. Cost is $65 per participant. Call 254-778-4751 or visit www.templecivictheatre.com to register.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a virtual story time event featuring the story, “The Very Lazy Ladybug” by Isobel Finn, at 3 p.m. April 14 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Moving and Grooving Music Time event at 11 a.m. April 10. This in-person event is designed for kids ages 2 to 6 and their families. Masks are required for attendees 10 and up. Register by going to https://bit.ly/3rQ1y0j. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the weekon its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from April 9- 15, will be “Tom and Jerry” at 8:15 p.m. and “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a live show with The Spazmatics at 6 p.m. April 10. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tables for groups of eight are available starting at $200. Go to http://www.outhousetickets.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Bare Bones Barbecue, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville, is hosting live music by Cody Canada and The Departed with special guest Waves from 7 p.m. to midnight April 10. General admission is $15 with a $3 upcharge for minors. There are also reserved tables and VIP options ranging from $60 to $300. Go to https://bit.ly/2Q9EDjp to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight April 9. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 10. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 11. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Tumbleweed Hill at.7 p.m. April 9. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting Karaoke with DJ Straight Blaze from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 9.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Westbound at 6 p.m. April 9. There will also be axe throwing from 6 to 10 p.m. April 9.
Farmers Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will befrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from May 4 through Oct. 26 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The museum is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea Party from 2 to 3 p.m. April 10 for kids ages 4 to 8 years old. There will be a story time, etiquette lesson, and more. Call 512-556-2224 for more information and to reserve a spot ahead of time.
