Multiple families are in need of assistance in the aftermath of the twister that left a 12-mile path of destruction in southern Bell County.
Five fundraisers for various Salado tornado victims were collecting donations through the fundraising website GoFundMe Wednesday.
Stephen Perez, of Belton, created a fundraiser for his sister’s family who, according to his GoFundMe, lost everything and sustained injuries during the tornado.
“I would really appreciate the help of others to help rebuild their home after a tornado wiped away everything they have down to the foundation,” Perez’s fundraiser said. “The family at this time has severely been injured in the process of the storm along with her husband Joel and two children, their daughter, Mariam, and one-year-old baby boy Ezra.”
Perez’ said his goal is to raise $80,000 to help the family rebuild their house and “put them back on their feet.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Perez had raised $3,500 through the fundraiser. To view his fundraiser visit: https://bit.ly/37cfL3J.
Madison McGregor, of Salado, posted a GoFundMe Wednesday on behalf of her mother, stepfather, and siblings who were all attending a softball game Tuesday when the tornado hit their mobile home.
“The tornado destroyed homes/churches/properties all along FM 2843, including parts of my family’s trailer home, thank God no one was home and we were all up at the fields for the games,” McGregor’s fundraiser said, adding she was thankful their dogs and ducks were found safe following the storm.
“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to take donations for them to be able to fix what was damaged and for temporary housing,” she wrote. “They will not be able to live in their trailer home for awhile, due to damage, no water/electric. Unfortunately, they do not have home insurance.”
McGregor said the family remains thankful.
“Homes and personal items are replaceable, however people are not,” she wrote. “Thanking God it wasn’t any worse.”
As of Wednesday, McGregor’s GoFundMe has raised $4,255 of her $12,000 goal. To view her fundraiser go to: https://bit.ly/3JzpYEk.
Amber Sorensen created a GoFundMe on behalf of Victory Baptist Church, 13295 Farm-to-Market 2843, which was left completely demolished following the tornado Tuesday.
“Victory Baptist Church has been a loving member of the Salado community for over 40 years,” Sorensen posted to the fundraiser. “Above anything monetary, we ask for prayers that God will receive the glory through our loss.”
Sorensen’s fundraiser had raised $250 of its $200,000 GoFundMe goal as of Wednesday evening. To view Sorensen’s GoFundMe go to https://bit.ly/3xpqzpA.
A fundraiser for the Califano family, of Salado, created by Emily Dunn, had raised $295 of its $15,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dunn’s GoFundMe post, her sister Knealie Califano, and her two daughters were inside their home when the tornado hit.
“EVERYTHING she owns is GONE,” Dunn posted. To view Dunn’s fundraiser visit https://bit.ly/3roD0hw.
As of Wednesday evening, Amanda Perrow had raised $8,600 of her intended $5,000 goal, according to her GoFundMe, on behalf of the Light family, which she said lost everything when the tornado struck their Salado home Tuesday, leaving only a bathtub and the family’s 13-year-old behind.
“They were at a baseball game for their oldest while their youngest was home alone when the storm hit,” Perrow’s post said. “Their house was leveled while their baby hid in the bathroom (the only room spared). Everyone is safe and secure but their house is a total loss. Any help is appreciated!”
To view Perrow’s fundraiser for the Light family go to https://bit.ly/3veu2EN.
