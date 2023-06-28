An ex-Killeen city councilwoman has changed her mind about appealing a judge’s ruling on the legitimacy of a recent municipal election in which she lost her seat by a razor-thin margin, but a judge’s order that is in effect could cloud the situation.
“While I still disagree with the decision of the judge and I firmly believe that mistakes were made during the election that had an effect on all elections on that ballot, I’ve decided to move on from this,” said Mellisa Brown, who served one term after being elected to Killeen’s council in November 2020.
She answered a few questions for the Herald via email on Tuesday regarding her civil lawsuit against Councilman Ramon Alvarez who ended up winning an at-large council seat, with 26 more votes than Brown, in May 2022.
“I wasn’t able to file the appeal because the judge never provided me with essential information and documents to do so.”
At the same time, Alvarez, who won the case when the judge ruled in his favor last year, is seeking to recoup the thousands of dollars he spent in attorney’s fees.
“I had to hire an attorney and spend my own family’s money to defend myself in a lawsuit that I didn’t ask to be a part of,” said Alvarez, who spoke with the Herald on Wednesday.
“It’s unfortunate the way it played out. I understand that because of the Election Code, she had to name another contestant in the election even though the lawsuit had nothing to do with me. But when a person files a lawsuit, they have to consider that down the road they might be held liable and that’s what happened here.”
In Texas, an abstract of judgment filed under Chapter 52 of the Texas Property Code means that the listed property of the debtor is not free and clear until the debt is paid. Brown’s home address is listed on the document, but abstracts of judgment do not apply to all properties, according to the code.
In the abstract of judgment that was filed with the court on Jan. 20, Alvarez demands a total of $7,915.30, including the $7,500, sanction and $415.30, in court costs.
“I was pleased that the court ruled in my favor and awarded half of the money that I spent — I spent $15,000, which is a significant amount of money,” Alvarez said. “It’s a no-win situation. The lien on her home is not something I asked for but it’s part of the legal process. My attorney advised that the next step after being awarded sanctions was to file an abstract of judgment.”
When asked by the Herald about a lien on her Killeen home, Brown responded that she had not been served with any court paperwork.
“There is a defined legal process for this and to my knowledge, that hasn’t been followed,” she said on Tuesday. “If someone wants to try to do this, then they can take me to court.”
Brown said that she was surprised by the document and will take steps to challenge the lien.
“I’m surprised that Councilman Alvarez or his attorney would do this six months ago and never mention it to me,” she said, on Wednesday. “I don’t know if he was aware that the abstract of judgment clouds the title to my home and that a clarification needs to be made or it needs to be removed. I can’t believe they would threaten to take my home for $7,500. I was trying to do the right thing and it was never personal against Councilman Alvarez.”
Brown filed her initial complaint in the 146th Judicial District Court on May 23, 2022, which formally contested the May 7, 2022, election and requested an injunction by the judge.
Alvarez, through his attorney David G. Tekell, filed his answer on June 10, 2022. Tekell later filed another motion that requested $15,000, in sanctions against Brown to cover Alvarez’s legal bills. (Tekell told the Herald this week that he no longer is representing Alvarez.)
On Sept. 19, 2022, visiting judge Rex Davis signed an order ruling that Alvarez prevail in the lawsuit and that Brown pay $7,500, as a sanction.
The municipal election last year was decided by fewer than 30 votes.
According to the final results released on May 16, 2022, by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748.
