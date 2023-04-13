Donald Ray McGlothlin Jr.

Donald McGlothlin

A Killeen Independent School District Police Department officer, who resigned after the incident was reported, is set to plead guilty later this month to a misdemeanor sex offense.

The County Attorney’s Office filed a charge of indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor, against Donald Ray McGlothlin Jr. on Oct. 18, 2022, according to court records, but he already had resigned.

