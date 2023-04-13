A Killeen Independent School District Police Department officer, who resigned after the incident was reported, is set to plead guilty later this month to a misdemeanor sex offense.
The County Attorney’s Office filed a charge of indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor, against Donald Ray McGlothlin Jr. on Oct. 18, 2022, according to court records, but he already had resigned.
“Mr. McGlothlin was hired on August 12, 2019, and resigned on June 7, 2022,” said Taina Maya, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for KISD, on Monday in response to questions from the Herald. “The Harker Heights Police Department informed KISD Police of the complaint...This type of conviction would not allow him to be eligible for rehire.”
McGlothlin is set to plead guilty in county court on April 25, after a Heights woman reported to police that while he supposed to be working at the Harker Heights High School campus, he instead had gone to her home and assaulted her.
McGlothlin was released from jail after posting a bond of $2,500, according to Bell County court records.
“On May 27, 2022, the suspect, while on duty, contacted the victim (and requested) to stop by her house located in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald on Tuesday. “The suspect encouraged the victim to and told her how to disable her home surveillance system so the victim’s fiance would be unaware. The suspect subsequently stopped at the victim’s house unannounced and was granted access by the victim. (McGlothlin), without the victim’s consent and at her protest grabbed the victim’s left breast and left buttocks and attempted to pull her closer.”
The woman told police that he forced her hand to touch his genitals.
Police viewed Ring video that shows McGlothlin—dressed in his police uniform and driving a marked patrol unit — leaving the woman’s residence, according to the affidavit.
Indecent assault is not one of the offenses that requires a person to register as a sex offender under Chapter 62 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
