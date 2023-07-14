Despite fighting extradition from North Carolina, an ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at an elementary school last year, is back in Bell County.
Makalani Jones, 50, was booked into Bell County Jail at 1:47 p.m. Friday, according to jail logs.
Jones was hired by KISD on Aug. 2, 2022, as a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen, according to KISD, previously. He resigned effective Jan. 13. Jones was working as a teacher in North Carolina when he was arrested in May.
Jones is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony, after a parent reported to the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 9, 2022, that her daughter “had made an outcry of sexual abuse by a teacher in the cafeteria at Alice Douse Elementary School, at some point during the fall semester,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The girl) was administered a sexual assault exam as well as a forensic interview. In both the exam and interview, (the girl) outcried that Jones had removed her from the cafeteria while she was eating breakfast and taken her into a nearby janitor’s closet.”
Police said that while in the closet, Jones sexually assaulted her with his fingers.
Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 22, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail.
Jones refused to sign a waiver of extradition meaning the state of Texas had to get a governor’s warrant and send it to law enforcement officials in North Carolina, the Herald reported in June.
