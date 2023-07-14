Makalani Jones

Makalani Jones, 50

 Courtesy Photo

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

Despite fighting extradition from North Carolina, an ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at an elementary school last year, is back in Bell County.

Makalani Jones, 50, was booked into Bell County Jail at 1:47 p.m. Friday, according to jail logs.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.