An ex-soldier was sentenced on Friday afternoon for his role in a burglary and beating in Killeen in 2019.
Judge Paul LePak sentenced Broderick Calvin Travick, 22, to ten years of deferred adjudication probation. Travick pleaded guilty on March 4 in the same court to the second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
The judge ordered that Travick is to have no contact with victim, complete a violence intervention program, and get PTSD screening and treatment.
LePak reminded Travick that he is facing 2-20 years in prison if he is found to have violated the terms of his probation.
The judge followed a plea agreement in the case.
A co-defendant, 19-year-old Lanae Tipton, is facing a second-degree felony charge for her alleged role in the incident. Tipton, named in an arrest affidavit as Travick’s girlfriend, was in custody on bonds totaling $114,500.
She also is facing an unrelated first-degree felony charge for an armed robbery and assault that allegedly occurred on Feb. 21, 2020, while she was out on bond for the burglary charge.
Before making his decision, LePak heard testimony from Travick and arguments from Travick’s defense attorney.
Travick testified that he intends to go to truck driving school.
“I want to rebuild my life,” he said.
While in jail, “I spent most of my time thinking about my daughter and being a father to her, raising her,” Travick said.
His defense attorney told the judge that Travick has no other criminal history.
“But he had a very bad 2019,” said Billy Ray Hall. “If there is ever a time for a young man to change it’s when he becomes a parent, and he’s motivated by that. The child needs Mr. Travick and she needs him, especially with the mother in jail. He’s willing to work to be successful and to put his child first.”
Oct. 28, 2019
The case dates back to Oct. 28, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Nadine Drive in reference to a report of a burglary of a habitation. There, officers spoke with a man who said that the previous day, two people known to him as Tipton and Travick “forced their way into his home and assaulted him,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police “that Travick (sneaked) into his house through a window and proceeded to physically assault him, causing bodily injury. During that assault, Tipton made entrance into the house and proceeded to physically assault (the victim) as well.”
A KPD detective spoke to Travick over the phone on Dec. 4, 2019, at which time he allegedly admitted to sneaking into the house through a window to fight the man, and then opening the door to his girlfriend, Tipton.
“Travick stated the reason for the fight was based on an argument between Tipton and (the victim),” according to the affidavit.
