Authorities in Copperas Cove reported on Tuesday that there was a theft of an excavator on Monday morning from a construction site in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
The amount of the excavator was in the range of $150,000 to $300,000, police said.
While there were no announcements of arrests made regarding the theft, the excavator was later returned to the same construction site from where it was stolen, police said.
