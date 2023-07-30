The National Weather Service‑Fort Worth has issued some severe weather warnings for the Killeen area and Central Texas for Monday.
A heat advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, followed by an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m., causing NWS to caution residents about the hot conditions and threat for heat-related illness.
In addition the heat, there is now an elevated threat for wildfires along and west of Interstate 35, “possibly worsening Tuesday through the latter half of next week,” according to a post from NWS-Fort Worth.
“Temperatures for the week will include dangerously hot conditions with temperatures and heat index values between 105 to 112.”
Monday’s high temperature will be near 105 under sunny skies. A slight southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph may become southeast in the afternoon. After sunset, the low is expected to be around 80. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will become south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
According to Meteorologist Juan Hernandez, winds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday and with that are increased chances of wildfires.
“All conditions are in place for dangerous wildfires,” Sanches said. “Please, remember the burn bans in effect and remind smokers not to throw out those cigarette butts.”
Tuesday will be much the same with a high near 105 and west southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Wind could become south southeast in the afternoon and gust as high as 20 mph. In the evening, the low is expected to be around 79 with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph at times.
Wednesday’s high will be near 104 with south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77. South southeast winds are expected to be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be near 103 with south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be clear, with a low around 78.
Friday’s high is expected to be near 103, with a low around 78.
Saturday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 104.
In a statement issued by NWS-Fort Worth it said drought conditions are re-emerging as fire weather concerns intensify.
“Spring rainfall removed extreme drought conditions from Central Texas where it had been entrenched for well over a year. But with little to no rainfall this summer, those extreme drought conditions have returned to areas from Killeen northeast to Hamilton,” the statement said.
