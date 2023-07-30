WEATHER Graphic

The National Weather Service‑Fort Worth has issued some severe weather warnings for the Killeen area and Central Texas for Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, followed by an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m., causing NWS to caution residents about the hot conditions and threat for heat-related illness.



