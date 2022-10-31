Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Killeen hosts candidates on Monday for local and state offices. Back row (from left) are Steve Harris, Bobby Whitson, Dr. Brad Buckley and Charles Wilson. From row (from left) are Shirley Fleming (standing in for Louie Minor), Stacey Wilson and Juan Rivera.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

The Exchange Club of Killeen on Monday hosted six political candidates and a stand-in for another a week into early voting.

Attending the noon event at Yank Sing restaurant on Monday were Brad Buckley, Stacey Wilson, Charles Wilson, Bobby Whitson, Steve Harris and Juan Rivera. Former Killeen councilwoman Shirley Fleming also attended the event and represented Bell County Commission candidate Louie Minor at the meeting.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

