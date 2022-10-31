The Exchange Club of Killeen on Monday hosted six political candidates and a stand-in for another a week into early voting.
Attending the noon event at Yank Sing restaurant on Monday were Brad Buckley, Stacey Wilson, Charles Wilson, Bobby Whitson, Steve Harris and Juan Rivera. Former Killeen councilwoman Shirley Fleming also attended the event and represented Bell County Commission candidate Louie Minor at the meeting.
Their participation was not a question-and-answer format. Instead, the candidates introduced themselves and explained briefly why they’re running for office.
“I am the current state representative for House District 54,” he said. “I’m focused on three things.” Those are property-tax exemptions for veterans and how much the state reimburses taxing entities, such as Killeen, for lost revenue, public safety and public education.
A Killeen veterinarian, Buckley, a Republican, is running against self-employed Democrat Jonathan Hildner.
“We’re the boots on the ground after the state decides what it wants to do,” said the incumbent Republican Precinct 2 Bell County commissioner. “We want to keep our streets safe. We want to keep our roads good. I ran (last election) on the fact we didn’t feel we had enough representation” on this side of the county.
Stacey Wilson, a Democrat and government contractor, is running against Whitson. Precinct 2 represents the Harker Heights-Salado area.
“I’m very proud to represent Mr. Minor,” Fleming said. “He’s running for one of the greatest positions in Bell County. He is fair, and he wants to work for the people. He’s going to make a great commissioner for Bell County.”
A Democrat, the general contractor faces Chris Bray, a Republican and small-business owner, in the Precinct 4 race for that seat.
Precinct 4 covers the Killeen area. The winner of that race will succeed John Driver after he did not file for reelection.
In the race for Precinct 4 justice of the peace Place 2 is Steve Harris, R-Killeen, a teacher and former Killeen City Council member, Nicola James, D-Killeen, a court administrator, and write-in candidate Juan Rivera, I-Killeen.
“I spent six years on the City Council,” Harris said. “I was a policy-maker. A lot of that ties into what I’m about to do now. I love serving people. That’s what’s in my heart to do.”
“I’m not running for office,” Rivera said. “I’m running for my knowledge at the community level. If you’re looking for someone to step in and start working, that’s me. If you’re looking for someone who will follow the Golden Rule, that’s me. My name is not Juan Rivera. My name is Write-in.”
“Representation is important,” said Wilson, the Democratic challenger to Bobby Whitson for Precinct 2 Bell County commissioner. “I bring years of experience. I want to go a little further. I want to try to put my hands to work. I believe that I can make that impact.”
A military retiree, Charles Wilson is running against incumbent Rob Robinson, another military retiree, for Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1.
That position covers Harker Heights in District 6.
“You’ve probably seen a lot of boil-water notices,” Wilson said. “We need to make investments in our infrastructure. One of the most critical resources you need to have when you talk about development is water.”
In Bell County, early voting continues through Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
