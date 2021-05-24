If 2020 proved anything, it was that it was a challenging year. But, it was also a year that highlighted some of the biggest heroes in the Killeen community.
The Exchange Club of Killeen honored a firefighter and police officer from the city’s departments that went above and beyond. The ceremony took place at the Yang Sink restaurant on East Central Texas Expressway Monday at noon. Senior firefighter Joseph Stiles was named this year’s Firefighter of the Year, and police officer Joshua Plowick was named Police Officer of the Year.
Battalion Chief Trent Parker nominated Stiles, who has served the Killeen Fire Department since 2007. Parker recognized Stiles as being very handy around the station, always helping in some way with a project.
“KFD was down to two reserve ambulances. He (Stiles) went out back and fixed two of them in a matter of an hour, by himself,” Parker said.
Parker said he believes Stiles’ greatest accomplishment this year were the contributions he made to the Killeen Wildland Team. Stiles spent countless hours on Fort Hood training to advance his certification, while also devoting his time to train KFD’s own team as well.
“Within no time, the team was deployable and received the call to deploy throughout Texas at least three times,” Parker said.
That training prepared Stiles for more than just local and state calls. In September, California called and asked for a team from Killeen to help battle devastating wildfires. Stiles answered the call and was there for a month.
“I can only imagine how hard it was to be away from his family, on the front lines for over 30 days,” Parker said.
“He is well-rounded and a joy to work with in and outside of Killeen. He goes the extra mile to bring units back in service with the utmost vigor,” Parker said.
The Killeen Police Department awarded the efforts of officer Plowick. What shines brightest to his peers is Plowick’s caring nature and immense professionalism.
“When I imagine the future, it’s bright,” Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble said. “I saw a picture one day of Plowick playing basketball with kids and thought ‘this is a cool place.’ I sought him out and asked him why he did stuff like that and he said ‘that’s what you’re supposed to do.’”
Plowick is on the Honor Guard and is a National Guardsman as well. He was nominated by police Sgt. Edgar Maceo who said Plowick does more for the officers and citizens of this community than anyone he knows.
“I am blessed to supervise an officer like officer Plowick, who I can always go to when I need something done, accomplished and organized.” Maceo said.
