Sunlight streams in from the west-facing windows as students trickle inside to browse books, work on assignments and gather with friends.
Teachers stop in. The principal comes through to shoot a video for the daily announcements.
Outside the windows construction crews continue to work on the massive renovations to Killeen High School. On the opposite side of the library, windows face a hallway where students and staff wearing face coverings make their way to their first class of the day.
Killeen High School opened its library Sept. 29 before first period, a low-key start for an exciting milestone.
“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am,” said Principal Kara Trevino. “It’s been needed. The kids deserve it. They love the library.”
“It felt like we needed to open,” said KHS Librarian Arla Clarke, relieved to be down to about 150 boxes to unpack compared to the 1,000 boxes she, her library staff and other school staff members prepped in the spring.
After packing up the former school library in April, a group of staff members worked in late August to move the boxes from the hallway into the new library in time for the first day of in-person school Aug. 31.
The past four weeks, students have been inquiring about the library.
“Students have been asking when we will open,” Clarke said. “We decided we could have fiction and graphic novels ready by September 29.”
Traditionally, the school library has drawn a steady morning crowd of students to read, study and meet together. Of course, that hasn’t happened since prior to spring break going on seven months ago.
“They check-in and check-out, work on assignments and sit at the tables with friends,” the librarian said. “Most of the tables fill up and the computer (stations). It’s a place where kids want to be.”
In anticipation of attracting a crowd, the library has new procedures in place. There is a book drop for turning in books, which must remain in quarantine three days before re-circulating.
Specified entrance and exit points will keep foot traffic moving in one direction and capacity restrictions will go into place as needed.
School library users will notice multiple places to read and study, including separate study rooms and a computer lab.
Library staff also decorate for the seasons – currently in fall colors.
“We were excited about having kids back in the library,” said Clarke, now in her eighth year as the school librarian. “We do have a lot of new items, including e-books.”
As the oldest high school library in town, it also houses a substantial collection of local history, yearbooks that date to the 1920s and certain rare items like a signed biography of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Over the years, Clarke has found pictures of the original school library from the school’s initial construction in 1964. It shows windows spread across the west-facing wall and a circulation desk at the north end, which is how the new library is oriented.
“It’s beautiful,” Trevino said, noting the lights, furniture and accents. “We want our kids to want to come to the library. We have an amazing library staff who meet their needs and create a safe place for them.”
