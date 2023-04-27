A musician with 500,000 subscribers on YouTube will headline a free concert in downtown Killeen on Saturday.
YelloPain, whose real name is Tyheir Kindred, is a 28-year-old hip-hop artist that will preform at 8:45 p.m. Saturday for the Celebrate Killeen Festival.
YelloPain — whose fans include Oprah Winfrey and Steve Harvey — performed at Lollapalooza in 2020.
Residents of Killeen can expect to move around a lot and have fun but also learn something through his music, YelloPain told KDH in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
YelloPain said he is a wildcard and believes when you see him perform you might cry or you might just laugh.
When asked about if he has ever been to Killeen he answered that this will be his first time visiting the area, but he has been to the bigger cities in Texas.
YelloPain’s first studio album “No Excuse” came out in 2015. The album expressed his dreams of stardom and what lengths he would go to get himself to where he is today.
“Years ago when I was making music it was a lot of hope for one day, and I was making songs like I know I can do it, like I hope one day it happens.” YelloPain said.
In 2018, he released two more studio albums called “This Year” and “I’m Still Here Because I Didn’t Give Up.” Both albums have a theme that can be put into similar spectrums.
“I felt victorious when I released that,” said YelloPain, who was raised in Dayton, Ohio. “It was really my first project where my songs started to go viral. A lot of those songs changed my life, it was more of a testimony. I had so many reasons to give up, coming from a city where there was no resources, no celebrities, I was really the first example of a successful rap artist from my city.”
YelloPain’s music this year goes into understanding complexities of people’s emotions and how even negative emotions come from a place he was once at himself.
“With the song ‘Mind of a Hater’ I was trying to convey that I understand. Everybody hated a little bit in their life, especially if you’re trying to chase a dream and feel you aren’t getting the respect you deserve. It’s easy to look at the people getting respect you wish you had and compare. So I kind of can identify with people who hate on me,” he said.
Growing up in Dayton inspired YelloPain to want to try harder in everything he did, and to save himself from the type of lifestyles in that area, he said.
“Dayton is a small town so you get that small town mentality. Everybody was competing with each other, with not a lot of opportunities. I had a lot of friends that got addicted to drugs, quite a lot of friends that got incarcerated and also some not here with us today. Just trying to make it out of that, sometimes felt impossible” he told KDH.
“I worked my way out; I had a lot siblings in one house ... but through perseverance, prayer and the support of my family, I made it.”
YelloPain’s fame on social media has steady been climbing. He receives millions of likes on his TikTok videos, where he plays snippets of new music and gives inspirational advice to his fans.
On his YouTube channel, his top music video “Graduation” has 17 million views.
The success allowed him to travel and expand his mind into a different type of headspace which helped him form more creativity, he said.
While he was in South Africa he met a singer called Katy Hallauer; she was included in his latest project called “Forgiveness.” The song expresses his difficulty with forgiving people who are not that close to him.
Topics like forgiveness, and mental struggles allows him to connect with a broader audience with similar thoughts, he said.
YelloPain said he is excited to inspire and connect with Killeen residents coming to see him on Saturday.
“My motto is ‘I’m still here because I didn’t give up.’ I want people to know when they see me they hopefully — at the end of my show — won’t want to (give up).”
