HARKER HEIGHTS — Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights is used by a wide variety of people for a wide variety of reasons, whether it be walking, hiking, fishing, boating or horseback riding, just to name a few. However, even under the best of conditions, all that use can still generate a lot of trash, and that can leave the park looking less than perfect. On Sunday, one group of runners took a break from their weekly routine to help keep the trails clean for everyone to use and enjoy.

“If you don’t come out and take care of (the trash), the park is going to go by the wayside pretty quickly,” volunteer Jose Villasenor said. “I think when you make it a personal responsibility it becomes easier to want to come out and help clean up.”

