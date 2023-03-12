As the airline industry continues to cope with a pilot shortage, fewer aircraft and changes in how passengers travel, Killeen officials must adopt a new strategy for expanding service at the city’s commercial airport, consultant Jeremiah Gerald said.
“The legacy carrier service — American, Dallas and United — those guys are shrinking. Where do you see the growth? It’s ultra low-cost carriers.”
Gerald is senior director at ASM Global Route Development. He represented Sixel Consulting of Oregon when it worked with Killeen officials to find other airlines to provide service to and from Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in 2018 — the same time Delta announced it was ending service here.
‘Direct impact’
“One of the biggest things that’s going on within the industry right now is the pilot shortage issue, which has a direct impact on markets like Killeen,” Gerald told City Council members during a workshop on Tuesday. “Most of our air service is smaller regional airlines. We’re going to be well short of the needed pilots by the time we get to 2029. We’re already short of pilots today, so that’s causing some issues.”
The global demand for pilots is expected to reach about 420,000 in six years — 60,000 short of available pilots.
“We’re trying to recover from the pandemic,” Gerald said. “This is an industry of challenges but with challenges come silver linings.”
From the first quarter of 2019 through the same period the following year, 303 airports — 70% of the country’s inventory — lost all service or experienced a reduction in departures.
‘Weathered the storm’
“We have weathered the storm, though,” Gerald said. “The number of passengers in one direction, you can see the impacts of the pandemic in 2020.”
In 2019, the enplanement number at the Killeen airport was 142,785. That dropped to 83,510 the following year.
But “we increased that in 2022, even though we lost United Airlines.”
The enplanement number in 2021 was 126,295, compared to 96,461 in 2022.
United officials in January 2022 announced the airline was exiting the airport. The resulting shortfall came in the way of three daily flights, about 100 daily seats and the loss of connecting and one-way flights to and from Houston.
Capacity — the number of airplane seats available in and out of Killeen — reached 135,877 last year, which was down from 185,840 in 2021, the largest since the pandemic began. In 2020, capacity was 134,592 — a drastic drop from 200,994 in 2019. And in 2018, that number was 172,133.
“We’re filling those seats,” Gerald said. “That’s important as well, right? In order to grow, you have to be successful and do well in the capacity that you have today. The good news is that we’re back to pre-Covid levels ... on the American Airline service. American is actually doing much better in this market.”
American is the only remaining commercial airline that serves Killeen.
Gerald said that in the market that includes airports in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco, Killeen accounts for 8% of passengers.
“We generate over 3,613 passengers per day, but we’re only capturing about 8% of that out of Killeen,” he said. “Most of that goes down to Austin and takes advantage of the many, many different air-services offering that are available from airline choice to non-stop flights.”
‘Five to six flights a day’
In Killeen, American has begun using different aircraft.
“We’ve gotten rid of those ... small 50-seat aircraft flying out of Killeen,” Gerald said. “Now everything operating out of Killeen is dual-class large regional jets. On average, we have anywhere from six first-class seats to 12 first-class seats on every flight that departs Killeen. On average, we’re doing about five to six flights a day with American to Dallas.”
Still, the number of small regional jets that conducted flights across the U.S. dropped from 660 in 2019 to 314 this year.
“Those are the small regional jets that are active within the industry today,” Gerald said. “They’ve retired those, pulled (them) out of the system at a dramatic pace. Those were primarily active in markets like Killeen. But it’s not just a Killeen issue. It’s a nationwide issue.”
So the Killeen market has to adjust, and that’s where several ultra low-cost airlines can help.
“We have new entrants (to the industry) like Breeze,” Gerald said. “That is a target carrier. We’ll be meeting with them (next week) in Chicago. Avelo is another big one. What I call Avelo ... is Allegiant 2.0. This is leadership from Allegiant that decided to start an airline.”
And that is a “viable opportunity” for Killeen, Gerald said.
“They’re not in Austin. I actually had a meeting with them (on Tuesday morning). Sun Country Airlines is also an important low-cost operator within this environment that went public during the pandemic.”
‘Key target market’
Another option for Killeen is Frontier.
“It was in that potential merger with Spirit,” Gerald said. “Now they’ve been pushed out. So it’s Spirit and JetBlue if (Department of Justice) approves it. Regardless, Frontier is going to be the largest ultra low-cost carrier in the U.S., and we have been having discussions with these guys for some time.”
Frontier flies into Denver — a “leisure-oriented” market similar to Orlando, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Gerald said.
“And (Denver) is a key target market for us. We’re positioning ourselves to be an airport that can act and take advantage of these opportunities. There’ll be ups and downs. There’ll be wins and losses. But ultra low-cost carriers is really the category you want to be in.”
Meanwhile, Gerald is working with American to increase frequency in Killeen.
“We are a business-centric airport right now because of the type of air service that’s available,” he said. “American is a business-centric carrier. We need to continue ... work with American to get some more frequency in the market as well. That’s the immediate initiative with American.”
Killeen’s largest competitor is the state’s capital.
‘Pushing to the north’
“We have big competitors like Austin to our south that capture a lot of the traffic from the Killeen region,” Gerald said. “We have an enormous amount of air travel that’s generated and we’re growing. I’d really start to call the Killeen airport the new North Austin Airport because a lot of that population is pushing to the north. And as we know, population drives (gross domestic product) and disposable income, and air travel follows that directly.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked about Killeen-to-Houston flights.
“Dallas is a big city, and everyone likes to go to Dallas on the weekend just to hang out,” she said. “Why do we not have any flights to Houston?”
Gerald called the route a “difficult one.”
“We did have the Houston hub city with United,” he said. “That’s where (it) flew. The issue with United (was) their frequency. They could never get their frequency up to a level where they could compete with the city pair program within the GSA.”
The Office of Management Budget-designated City Pair Program procures and manages discounted air-passenger transportation services for federal government travelers, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.
“At its inception in 1980, this service covered only 11 markets and now covers over 12,000 markets. Today, CPP offers four different contract fares,” according to the General Services Administration.
Gerald said about 60% of travel to and from Killeen is “GSA-driven because of Fort Hood.”
“If you don’t have the frequency, you’re not ... going to be successful in carrying the traffic. United knows that (and) understood that. We’re still working with United to get them back in this market. Houston is a difficult one unless we can get a small commuter carrier to operate to and from Houston.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson thanked Gerald for “controlling your narrative.”
“Regionally, is Austin the next largest airport close to us?”
Gerald responded.
“Oh, yes,” he said. “As far as commercial-service airports, we have Waco to our north and Waco has American as well. But they have slightly less frequency than we do (and) a different passenger demographic uses that airport as well. We have heavy government travel. I work with airports across the country that are in that same boat.”
Wilkerson also said constituents tell him that air service in Killeen “rates up there” among their top concerns.
‘Right at the front’
“I hear the same thing,” Killeen Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to make the presentation ... so people can know we understand that. Although the industry’s kind of in a flux right now, we want to position ourselves when this thing starts to turn around (so) we’re right at the front and ready to go.”
Councilman Jose Segarra agreed.
“I know we’ve been talking about the low-cost airlines,” he said. “And I know at one point we were optimistic that our passenger count will continue to rise. Have we had that conversation with American Airlines?”
Gerald said he meets with American “on a regular basis.”
“I was just in Dallas with them, speaking about Killeen,” he said. “They’re pretty restricted on what they can add, but we’re winning with American. The next logical step with American is Charlotte. We need access to the Northeast. That’s what we’ve been talking to American about.”
But adding that route is not likely to happen “in the short-term,” Gerald said.
“The incentive to get there is going to require some competition,” he said. “We need to introduce some competition to get them motivated to do that. They love the Killeen market. They love what’s going on here.”
Officials have launched a new website for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport as part of their rebranding campaign. It’s flygrk.com.
