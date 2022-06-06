Killeen residents’ trash may not be picked up on time this month, city officials are warning.
Customers who use Killeen Solid Waste for weekly trash collection will experience temporary delays in residential trash collection this month, according to city officials. The city is working diligently to hire more garbage workers due to an “extreme staffing shortage,” according to a Monday news release from the city.
“Citizens have seen one-day delays in their normal trash day pickup,” according to the release. “but if a resident’s container is not serviced on their regularly-scheduled collection day, the resident should leave the container curbside to be picked up the following day.” If it has not been serviced the next day, residents are asked to contact the Solid Waste division directly at www.killeentexas.gov/SolidWaste or call 254-501-7785 or email sw-info@killeentexas.gov.
City curbside bulk trash collection was suspended May 30 to Sept. 30, 2022, for the same reasons. The suspension means that no additional bags around the trash container will be collected, including lawn clippings. Larger brush will still be collected, but only the container will be serviced.
Residents still have access to the City’s Transfer Station at 12200 State Highway 195, where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.
Currently, crews average 12 hours per day and include weekend hours in order to service all residents.
The city will hose a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. The event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center,
According to the release, beginning pay for city trash woerkers is $17.35 per hour with full benefits.
Applicants should bring a copy of their resume or job history, along with three references, according to the release. Attendees can apply, interview and receive a conditional job offer, all in the same day, if qualified.
For more information about our Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste division, including the Transfer Station, Recycling Center and holiday trash collection changes, please visit www.killeentexas.gov/SolidWaste or call (254) 501-7785 or email sw-info@killeentexas.gov.
