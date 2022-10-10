Millers Crossing

Road crews are making repairs to Millers Crossing, which was damaged during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Crews are seen here working on the westbound lane in front of Harker Heights City Hall on Monday.

 Dave Miller | Herald

Road crews are making repairs this week to a Harker Heights road damaged during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

Lone Star Paving began repairs to portions of Millers Crossing near Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Monday.

