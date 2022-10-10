Road crews are making repairs this week to a Harker Heights road damaged during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Lone Star Paving began repairs to portions of Millers Crossing near Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Road crews are making repairs this week to a Harker Heights road damaged during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Lone Star Paving began repairs to portions of Millers Crossing near Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Monday.
“These repairs should be completed mid-week,” Harker Heights city officials announced in an email. “Drivers should expect delays and detours in and around Millers Crossing for the first part of the week.”
Residents with questions should contact Harker Heights City Hall at 254-953-5600.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.