Mental health plays a significant role in today’s world and is also an important topic in the workplace. While April 7 is the official World Mental Health Day – the date that is also the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948 and celebrates reimagining a cleaner and healthier planet — more and more people take a day off from work throughout the year to focus on their individual mental health.
While the idea of taking a mental health day to focus on stress relief and burnout prevention specifically may seem weird to some, it’s often the best thing to prevent mental health problems in the long run.
Especially since remote work and home office settings are part of everyday life, focusing on one’s mental health is more important than ever.
“In short, mental health days prevent burnout,” said Diane Watt, master professional and counselor in training at Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen. Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. is a holistic outpatient multi-disciplinary group practice of services such as counseling, yoga, meditation, nutrition wellness and massage bodywork.
The center is located at 3300 E Central Texas Expy in Killeen.
“Burnout typically results in a person becoming completely incapacitated and unable to continue functioning as he or she did before,” Watt said. “This type of situation can lead to catastrophic financial, relational and physical consequences.”
A recent Indeed study showed that the medical condition is on the rise. Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said they were experiencing burnout in 2021 compared to 43% pre-pandemic.
Taking a mental health day to focus on the personal recovery of mind and body can help to recharge. However, how mental health days look depends on each individual and may differ for everyone.
“What boosts mental health for one person may impair it for another,” Watt said. “Additionally, mental health needs can vary for the same person according to days, weeks, and life season. The most important aspect of mental health days is choosing activities that are personally advantageous. For example, one should not go hiking during his or her mental health day if time spent outdoors is stressful and anxiety-invoking.”
Whether one mental health day is enough or several are needed depends on the person and the specific situation and work environment.
“At times, stopping in the short term may enable one to continue in the long term,” Watt said. “For example, one may be compelled to take two weeks’ vacation per year to ensure he or she can continue moving forward for the long haul.”
While mental health days are undoubtedly beneficial, focusing on one’s mental health doesn’t start with mental health days. Mindful practices and healthy work habits should also be included in everyday life — especially in an increasingly remote office world.
“Establishing work boundaries and implementing work-time caps is important in a society that has increasingly shifted to a work-from-home environment,” Watt said. “Hard stopping points are sometimes necessary and should be consistently scheduled. For example, employees may benefit from ascertaining a firm 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work schedule. Additionally, ceasing from work activities for one full 24-hour period every week is generally advisable.”
While setting boundaries such as strict work times and a dedicated office area helps distinguish between work and free time, additional actions are sometimes necessary to boost mental health, especially when symptoms indicate that mental health is at risk.
“These (symptoms) can be recognized by increased irritability and need for reflection,” Watt said. “Another sign is lack of balance. For instance, those who find they have little time for friends, family and enjoyable activities may benefit from scheduled mental health days or even weeks if possible.”
Watt also suggested taking a personal mental health day or days to refocus if people begin to question their purpose and the reasons driving their life direction. Scheduling an appointment with a primary care provider or licensed counselor can also help refocus and find healthy ways to recharge and detach from work.
