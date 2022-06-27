No matter what kind of addiction a loved one is going through — any substance abuse is a severe medical condition that needs professional treatment.
Harvard Medical School experts define addiction as a disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to an inability to control their use of a legal or illegal drug. As a chronic dysfunction of the brain system, addiction involves reward, motivation and memory.
Although addictions can have extremely negative effects on someone’s health, not every person with a drug or alcohol problem is eager to seek help, which puts loved ones who suspect a problem in a difficult situation. Often, family members or friends notice signs of addiction before the patient is ready to admit he or she is in trouble.
Yet, support is necessary, even if it’s not always wanted, said Diane Watt, master professional and counselor in training at Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen.
Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co., a holistic outpatient multi-disciplinary group practice of services such as counseling, yoga, meditation, nutrition wellness and massage bodywork, is located at 3300 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“In certain scenarios, providing non-judgmental support to those struggling with addiction is best,” Watt said.
Sharing a list of treatment resources and encouraging them in a non-threatening way to seek professional help such as substance abuse rehabilitation, therapy or group treatment can be advantageous.
“Providing a safe place for open, honest communication regarding substance abuse addiction is highly beneficial,” Watt said. “Concern regarding substance abuse is also best communicated when it is accompanied by reassurance of the safety of the relationship.”
Still, not all support is beneficial, and strict boundaries are necessary.
“Boundaries are important for several reasons,” Watt said. “First, they establish lines between acceptable and unacceptable behavior and may even deter those who struggle with substance abuse from engaging in offensive conduct. Boundaries are also crucial for the mental health of an addict’s family and friends. Lack of boundaries breeds resentment, anger, bitterness, depression, loss of personhood, and damaged self-respect.”
While strict boundaries are essential, they are not always easy to build and maintain.
“The first step to establishing boundaries is becoming aware of what is and is not acceptable,” she said. “For example, someone may clarify he or she will no longer give money to his or her loved one struggling with addiction. Firmly but lovingly stating the boundary is the second step.”
The third phase includes maintaining the boundary despite inevitable feelings of guilt or sadness the other person might start to feel.
“Many who have loved ones struggling with substance abuse report their eventual construction of boundaries as well as their recognition of and pursuit of their own interests and emotions was a pivotal step in reclaiming their mental health,” Watt said.
Signs that a family member, friend, loved one or colleague may be battling a form of addiction can include changes in behavior, taking higher risks like drinking and driving or trying to hide their alcohol or drug use.
While people with addiction problems need help, their support system can benefit from available support options as well.
“Various support options exist for substance abusers as well as their loved ones,” Watt said. “First, 12-step support groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA), are popular and evidenced sources of support for many engaged in substance abuse. Al-Anon is another 12-step group for people with loved ones engaged in addiction.”
Additionally, individual and group counseling is available to address the needs of addicts and their friends and family.
“One popular counseling theory addressing substance abuse is motivational interviewing, which assesses and uses a client’s own motivation to reduce or cease substance usage,” Watt said. “This theory differs from other substance reduction tactics that sometimes employ pressurized, extrinsic means of decreasing addiction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.