The real estate market is favorable toward sellers, local experts say.
With 286 homes currently on the market, and about 178 closing sales each month, that leaves the area with about 1.6 months of inventory, according to Jose Segarra, owner and broker at Homevets Realty LLC.
“A balanced market would be five to six months of inventory, so that would mean 890 homes on the market,” Segarra said. “You can see we are nowhere near that. It would still be considered a hot seller’s market because of the 712-home shortage.”
These numbers are not much lower in Killeen than the rest of Texas, Segarra said, but rather across the state, there is low inventory.
Statewide, inventory is at about 2.6 months of inventory, according to data from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
Bell County reports a thousand listings, or an even two months of inventory, compared to 1.6 months in Killeen proper.
The latest numbers released by the FHAA show the inventory has shrunk to 1.1 months of inventory.
The trend is not unique to Texas, according to Michael DeHart, association executive at Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
“The housing market is affected by inflation and rising interest rates,” DeHart said. “It is a national situation.”
DeHart also noted it is increasingly difficult for prospective buyers to qualify for a mortgage.
“As inflation rises, so do prices,” DeHart said. “Income is not rising at a comparable rate. Some consumers incur more debt as a result, and this can affect their ability to buy a home.”
In Killeen, the median price of homes is up 7.9% over the same time last year, DeHart said, and he also observed that houses are staying on the market for longer, with 20% fewer closings over the previous year.
“Several factors contribute to the strong demand still on the market,” Segarra said. “We still see people moving into our area, and they have a choice to buy or rent, and even though interest rates have increased, in most cases it’s still better to buy than to pay rent.”
Segarra said the market is also attractive for investors who want to take advantage of the trend toward higher rent prices — purchasing several homes to put on the market for rent.
“That takes away some of the inventory that would normally be available for your regular homeowners,” Segarra said.
Looking ahead, Segarra said he believes the market will stay strong, but inventory will increase.
“That is typical because most people will wait to move in or out of a market when kids are out of school,” he said.
