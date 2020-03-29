With social distancing comes cabin fever, and it is taking a toll on people. But while the weather is getting nicer, outdoor opportunities keep decreasing.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, including trails and lake access, is closed. The area is only accessible for residents.
Many outdoor areas including Carl Levin Park, Purser Family Park and the Community Park are closed as well. Harker Heights Parks & Recreation posted an update on its website, stating that all park playgrounds, restrooms, workout stations as well as water fountains are closed. Only trails remain open.
While options are limited, experts still suggest to get some fresh air if you are healthy because of possible benefits for your overall health.
Research shows that spending time in nature has physical and mental benefits, including soaking up vitamin D, lowering stress and boosting morale.
You just have to find safe ways of enjoying the outdoors.
“We went for a scavenger hunt at a local park, making sure we didn’t go near other people or the playground,” said Harker Heights resident Breann Hollister, the mother of two. “We’ve also gone to local hiking trails to get our exercise and for a change of scenery.”
Like Hollister, many families are getting creative with their attempts to get some fresh air.
“As far as keeping the kids busy at home, we play outside with chalk, riding scooters, playing frisbee, planting and do some much-needed yard work,” said Killeen resident Christina Silvera, who takes her two sons out regularly. “We also went fishing and trail walking the other day.”
Medical experts urge everyone to stay cautious and to follow government guidelines for social distancing — even outdoors.
Guidelines include to not go outside if you are feeling sick as well as avoiding crowds and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others because scientists don’t know yet how transmissible the coronavirus is in open air.
Several Parks and Recreation departments also recommend to not sit on benches and to be mindful when out and about because first responders already have their hands full. Hiking in very remote areas is an unnecessary risk and not recommended.
“I feel like as long as everyone practices social distancing there’s no reason not to get exercise and fresh air,” said Harker Heights resident Megan Bryant. “Of course, the kids are bummed that they can’t play on the playground, but at least it’s a change of scenery from the backyard and neighborhood.”
Moms blogs as well as community-based groups such as The Free Forest School chapter of Bell County offers many creative ideas to keep kids busy at home.
The Free Forest School is a cooperative, volunteer-run group for children up to the age of 6 and their parents. While members usually meet son a weekly basis and explore nearby wilderness areas, they switched to staying in touch through videos on the group’s Facebook page.
Besides staying in touch, members use this outlet to share story times, outdoor adventure tips and ideas for playful activities.
