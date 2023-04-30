Herald readers may have noticed a decrease in stories of those accused of crimes being arraigned by the two justices of the peace who operate in Killeen. The reason for it, according to one of the two justices, is in part because of changes he proposed to the other justices in Bell County.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson told the Herald on Friday that since he assumed duties of the office in January 2021, he made it a priority to see how things can be done more efficiently and equitably across the county.
Johnson indicated that a new magistrate rotation he proposed may be in full swing soon.
When he took office, Johnson said a “two-tier” system was in place — and had been for several years — that involved him and the other justice of Precinct 4 — then, Bill Cooke, and now, Nicola James — to rotate duties every other week. On the other side of the county, the four justices who represent Temple, Belton and Salado rotate once every four weeks.
While on call, a justice will perform a multitude of duties, including presiding over civil and criminal court cases, determining the manner and cause of deaths in the precinct, and arraigning accused individuals who have charges brought against them.
What Johnson proposed, he told the Herald, was a system that would put all justices on a rotation to perform such duties for the entire county once every six weeks.
“Bell County’s two-tier magistration system is outdated and is long overdue to be overhauled and improved,” Johnson said Friday.
Johnson said it has been his nature to find ways to improve things in the various positions he’s served, including as a Killeen city councilman.
“Going back since day one, when you find inefficiencies, and if you’re that type of leader that you want to improve things, then these are the type of things that you have to tackle — no matter how hard or difficult they may seem,” he said. “But once the system is into place, and we have all the kinks worked out, it’s going to be so much better.”
That is where the fewer arraignments come into play.
Killeen police officials told the Herald earlier in April that the reason why there have been fewer arraignments locally is because of changes from Johnson’s and James’ office that the department sends most arrested individuals directly to Bell County Jail in Belton to have arraignment hearings done.
“Our felony arrest numbers remain consistent,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told the Herald. “Last month, Chief (Charles) Kimble was notified that the Killeen Justices of the Peace changed the arraignment procedures. As a result, the department was forced to adjust and begin direct-booking most arrests into Bell County Jail. Since then, those persons have been subsequently arraigned in Belton.”
Johnson told the Herald that his and James’ office is now requiring pre-filled out paperwork from police. Harker Heights police were fine with the new procedure, but KPD is not, according to Johnson.
Johnson said when all improvements have been made and the rotation is in place, it should benefit the Killeen Police Department as well.
Johnson also said it should act as a relief to all six justices in the county.
“This system works it out in a way to where everyone gets relief,” Johnson said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Herald in an email on April 20 that he is aware of the discussions to improve the county’s system.
“I can verify that discussions are ongoing about our magistration process and how it can improve. Those discussions, to my knowledge, are ongoing,” Blackburn said in the email. “However, I am optimistic that those discussions can lead to a magistration process that is beneficial for everyone. I also anticipate that this might be a topic for discussion in our upcoming FY2024 budget process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.