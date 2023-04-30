Herald readers may have noticed a decrease in stories of those accused of crimes being arraigned by the two justices of the peace who operate in Killeen. The reason for it, according to one of the two justices, is in part because of changes he proposed to the other justices in Bell County.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson told the Herald on Friday that since he assumed duties of the office in January 2021, he made it a priority to see how things can be done more efficiently and equitably across the county.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.