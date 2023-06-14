HARKER HEIGHTS — As the watermelons exploded, dozens of children watched on in excitement, some covering their ears.
The event, held Wednesday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, was all in the name of science
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
The library held a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Stations workshop with watermelons for kids ages 7 to 12, along with their parents or guardians. The workshop was part of the science time program held in the library every other week.
“Today they are doing the exploding watermelon program, and this is where we want to teach kids about how pressure can make things combust,” said Aaliyah Smith, 21, an employee of the Heights library.
“We weren’t expecting this big of a crowd but we were able to switch it up and accommodate everyone here,” she said.
There were over 50 participants during the event, taught by Parks and Recreation employee Adam Trujillo. Organizers were expecting about half that amount.
The attendees were split into groups and put at different tables; each group, with their own watermelon to explode.
Everyone took turns putting rubber bands on the melon to see how many it would take for the large fruit to pop. It took dozens.
By the end, there were three watermelons; each of them wrapped tightly in rubber bands.
Trujillo used a hatchet to make one explode. He drooped another watermelon on the hatchet, and dropped one on the floor. Each time, chucks of watermelon went flying.
There will also be other events coming in the next few weeks to the library; some for kids, teens, adults and more.
For upcoming events at the Heights library, call 254-953-5493 or go to www.harkerheights.gov/children-s-programs.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
