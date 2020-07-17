Motorists heading south on Rosewood Drive in Killeen can now drive straight through to Chaparral Road.
The Rosewood Drive extension opened at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release sent by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Work needs to be finalized on the nearby Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, which will cover about 3.5 miles on the southern end of Rosewood Drive and follow Pyrite Drive and Trimmier Creek.
The expansion began in 2018 and includes five lanes of traffic from Morganite Drive to Chaparral Road, the release said.
“The City of Killeen urges caution while traveling the new roadway as motorists adjust to the new traffic flow,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.