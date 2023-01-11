What began a few years ago with leaders pondering possible locations of a research park on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas has morphed into a vision, complete with renderings of what the 672-acre campus may look like in the long-term.
Ideally, the research park will become a hub where the Central Texas area can harness the talent coming from Fort Hood and mesh it with innovation coming from places such as tech savvy Austin.
“There’s a remarkable juxtaposition between the economy that’s happening down in Austin and what’s happening up here in the Killeen area,” said Stephen Coulston, principal at Austin-based firm Perkins & Will.
He was speaking Tuesday at the third annual University Research Park and Innovation District Summit, which aimed to provide an update on where things stand as well as to offer ideas of how to commercialize research and cultivate partnerships and talent. About 100 community and business leaders attended the annual, one-day summit
A&M-Central Texas enlisted the services of Perkins & Will as the design consultant in 2021.
“We think there’s opportunities for us to be able to fill in those voids, fill in those spots with partnerships across the region and be able to build those opportunities here as well,” Coulston said.
Coulston explained the proposed design of the campus as intentional, reflecting a blended environment where the research and innovation meshes with academia.
“We’re really beginning to blend those intentionally in a very deliberate way with a component that I refer to as ‘bumpability,’ which is the intentional and purposeful design of spaces in places to create ‘accidental’ interactions,” Coulston said.
The summit’s keynote speaker, Saurabh Biswas, said that entities planning research parks and innovation districts, such as what A&M-Central Texas are planning, follow a concept he called place-based innovation.
“One of the things that I’ve learned in my over two decades of being in innovation ecosystems is we don’t want to replicate what’s going on in other areas,” Biswas said. “We would rather focus on what are our strengths and how we can bring that forward to grow the region.”
Biswas is the executive director of commercialization and entrepreneurship at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.
Partnering with the university
One of the partners with the university since the inception of the research park vision is the city of Killeen.
Scott Connell, the president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, spoke briefly about the changing landscape of the local economy.
Speaking of companies like Dongjin Semichem, which produces chemicals for semiconductors — or microchips — for companies such as Samsung, Connell said the Killeen area may not see the “end product” companies as much as the companies that make the component parts. Dongjin Semichem is building a new $70 plant in Killeen.
“That’s what we’re seeing a considerable amount of growth in America right now is in those component parts,” Connell said. “We talk about not just the final-product scenario of Samsung and Tesla and SpaceX, but there are component parts; there are materials that they need to buy that need to be of high technology.
“And that’s where I think our proximity to these larger drivers in our region are really a big opportunity for us going forward.”
According to the university’s website, Forge at A&M-Central Texas — the proposed name of the research park — “will provide a place where A&M Central Texas faculty, staff, and students, as well as Fort Hood researchers like Operational Test Command, can attract relevant industries to the Central Texas area to collaborate on research with them.”
Planned research areas include national defense, alternative energy, cybersecurity, healthcare, data analytics, and education/archives.
Currently, two businesses, Centex Technologies and Trideum Corporation, operate at the university.
In 2009, the university separated itself as a branch of Tarleton State University and moved under the umbrella of the Texas A&M University system, allowing it to receive research funds. Since 2010, the university has received more than $8 million in research funds, University President Marc Nigliazzo said.
“Those grants and contracts provide support for me and my university research park focus areas,” Nigliazzo said.
Nigliazzo said the progress toward fruition of the research park and innovative district can happen one dream and one project at a time.
“For decades, community and military leaders from Bell County and Fort Hood have believed that the creation of what we now call Texas A&M University-Central Texas would help revitalize the region’s growth and development — simultaneously raising the education level of its workforce while expanding its ability to both innovation and forge a dynamic and prosperous future for the region,” Nigliazzo said.
