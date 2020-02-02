The weather is expected to be cloudy but rain-free for the rest of the day today, meaning anyone who was hoping to head outside for any tailgating events should be able to party worry-free tonight (at least on account of the weather).
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to drop a bit, reaching 70 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 60 degrees. A 20% chance of rain will move through the area Monday during the day and last into the evening.
The high temperature is expected to hit 74 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 34 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain for the area Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday a could front is expected to move through the area, meaning the high temperature could drop back down to 45 degrees while the low temperature could hit 29 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, increasing to a 40% chance overnight. There is also a possibility of snow flurries Wednesday night due to the low temperature.
The high temperature will only reach 52 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 39 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 70 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 45 degrees.
