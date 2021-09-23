With the recent cold front bringing a reminder that the fall season has begun, now is a great time to get active and enjoy some outside activities. Volunteer for one of the local fall community clean-up events happening in Copperas Cove, Salado, and Harker Heights; catch the Fall Festival at Holy Family Catholic Church; or head to Robinson Family Farm for some fun.
Local Events
Belton’s Bacon, Blues, and Brews Kickoff Party will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Downtown Belton Square. The 1st Cavalry Rock Band will play live music from 5 to 7 p.m., and The Damn Torpedoes (a Tom Petty tribute band) will play from 7 to 9 p.m. There will also be a food truck alley, and beer and wine available for purchase.
Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host its annual Dental Day: Killeen Day of Smiles at 7 a.m. Sept. 24 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen. The first 90 people that meet the requirements of being 18 and older, uninsured and low-income, will receive services like dental fillings and extractions on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 254-618-4211 for more information.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a Fall Sweep event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. All interested volunteers are invited to meet at the park’s pond and stage area for check-in and area assignments. This event will include a clean-up of the park and pond, as well as vendors, musical performances, and a complimentary lunch. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants. Contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 x6704.
The Informational Block Party for the Homeless and Less Fortunate, hosted by 103.1 Kiss FM, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 near the Friends in Crisis Shelter, 412 E. Sprott St. There will be free meals on site, agencies and vendors with information, music, and more at this event. Call Phyllis Jones at 254-702-2536 for more information.
Keep Salado Beautiful is hosting its Fall Sweep during the week of Sept. 25. Volunteers can stop by the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 to pick up a kit with a picker, safety vest, recyclable bag, and useful information. Eagle Disposal will provide dumpsters for bagged trash and recyclables at the civic center. The Salado High School Robotic Team will also accept recyclable electronics.
The I Love My Parks Day volunteer trash pick-up and beautification event will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Carl Levin Park Pond, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. To sign up as a volunteer, call 254-953-5657.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting Rodney Bigham at 9 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
The Sprint Triathlon will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, Cottage Road, Fort Hood. Participants will swim out and back around a buoy, bike six miles using their own bike and helmet, and end with a 1-mile run. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a t-shirt.
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host its 10th annual Lampasas County Wine Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and will feature stops and tastings at several wineries in the area. Attendees will meet at the Chamber of Commerce, 205 US-281, Lampasas, and depart on chartered transportation to the wineries. Guests will receive a goodie bag and boxed lunch. Tickets are $75 per person. Chamber members and groups of four or more (if purchased together), can receive $5 off each ticket. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets call 512-556-5172 or email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net.
Sip-n-Paint KTX will be Sept. 25 at Karibu Hookah Lounge, 810 W. Rancier Ave., Killeen. The first paint class will begin at 6 p.m. and the second will be at 8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes canvas, paint supplies, instruction, and music by Jeff Notes. Drinks and wings will be available for purchase. Go to https://bit.ly/3CErXEq for more information and to purchase tickets.
Shine the Light on Breast Cancer Awareness will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. This event will include a celebration of breast cancer survivors with a Dusk-to-Dark walk, information on women’s health, lighting the building pink for the month of October, and light refreshments. The $25 entry fee includes a party pack with a T-shirt and assorted glow gear for the walk. All proceeds from the event go toward providing free mammograms for qualifying men and women in the community. Go to https://bit.ly/3zEdcPU for tickets and more information.
The USO is hosting a virtual Live Discussion and Q&A with Jack Black for members of the military community at 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Go to http://www.usomvp.org/jackblack to register and submit a question.
The Salado Ladies Community League are selling tickets for its Salado Christmas in October Jingle Walk, to be from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 along downtown Salado’s Main Street. Purchasing a $25 passport enables guests to collect a special gift from each of the 23 local businesses visited. Tickets can be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com. For more details visit www.saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.There will be a free viewing of “Back to the Moon for Good” at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 for National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. There will be science demos and information available after the show. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The seventh annual Holy Family Fall Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. There will be food, kids’ games, entertainment, bingo, vendors, and more at this event. Call 254-547-3735 for more information.
The annual Hood Howdy will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Lonestar Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St., Fort Hood. This family-friendly event is for soldiers and their families new to the Fort Hood area. There will be local organizations, businesses, vendors, and more participating in the job, educational, and information fair.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, returns this year and will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting livestream performances of the BenAnna Band at 2 p.m. every Monday in September on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also the posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting Family Story Time with Brynn Crawford, reading “Ellie Makes a Friend” by Mike Wu, at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 live on the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Sept. 24- 30, will be “Paw Patrol” at 8 p.m. and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Desperado from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 25. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 25. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Kylie Frey, Jaden Hamilton, and Hunter Thomasat noon Sept. 24, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Hourglass from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24, Schade Tree Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. Sept. 24,Sundae Drivers at 7 p.m. Sept. 25, and Eric Turner at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by the Clint Walker Blues Band from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live performances by Baxley and Acadian with special guest Ghost Republic at 10 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets are $10. Go to https://bit.ly/2ZgeuEato purchase in advance.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting free live music with Smokinmaxx Carter from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a free event to kick off their new exhibit, “State Fair,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Visitors will be able to view the exhibit, build a mini rollercoaster, enjoy the petting zoo, make a craft, and more. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
