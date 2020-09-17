Fall will start next week, and there are events kicking off this weekend to remind us that the season is on its way. Now is the perfect time to plan your trip to The Robinson Family Farm for its annual Fall Days, check out the Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, or take the opportunity to better your community at the Copperas Cove Fall Sweep.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Sprint Triathlon Virtual Race will be from Sept. 16-30. The race will consist of a 500-meter swim or 1,500-meter row, 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. The events can be completed on the same day or on different days in the allowed timeframe. Participants will submit visual proof of the distance and time completed for each event. Registration is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD participants. This event is open to all and includes a t-shirt and medal. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information.
The Courses of Clear Creek is hosting the Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. with onsite registration at 8 a.m. Sept. 18. Cost is $35 per person with a $5 optional mulligan. For more information go to www.hood.armymwr.com or call 254-287-4130. The course is at 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood.
The eighth annual MK5K Killeen Virtual Race will be from Sept. 19- 26 and will take place anywhere that a runner chooses to participate in that time frame. Runners will upload race times to the website to be considered for prizes for the top times. Registration is $25 per person if signed up before midnight Sept. 18; price increases to $30 per person Sept. 19 and on. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/MK5KKilleen for more information.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting its Fall Sweep cleanup event from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 19 as part of a statewide Keep Texas Beautiful campaign. Volunteers will meet in the library parking lot, 501 S. Main St., for area assignments. Participants are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Cleanup supplies will be provided.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing free, healthy food from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Drive-thru voter registration will also be available.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day from Sept. 19 to Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
The BOSS Table Tennis Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Call 254-287-6116 to register. This event is free and open to all single soldiers. Trophies will be awarded to the top three competitors.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is back and will be every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 to Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Reel Time Theater of Fort Hood, Building 334, 31st St., is hosting a Free Appreciation Screening of the movie “Greenland” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Doors open at 3 p.m. and only the first 100 visitors will be admitted.
Walgreens pharmacists will be available to administer seasonal flu shots from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This event is free and open to the public while supplies last. Bring a form of ID and insurance information if applicable.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jo James from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, The Storm’s I from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Chuck Shaw from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 18 and Madstone from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 19. Tickets for each night range from $14 to $42 depending on table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Kenneth Parker from6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 and Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting will host free live music by Walt Wilkins from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75 percent capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Family Fun
The 2020 Family Campout and Outdoor Expo will be from 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Old Settlers Park at Palm Valley, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. This event allows families to camp overnight at the park in their own tents and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Registration is $10 per person and increases to $15 the day of the event. For a full schedule of events, rules, and registration information go to www.roundrockrecreation.com/event/family-campout/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly until Sept. 17, will be “Black Panther” at 8 p.m. and “The New Mutants” at 10:15 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library is hosting an Early Literacy Workshop with Parent to Parent of Fort Hood at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 online at www.tinyurl.com/y4mjzgje. September Virtual Children’s Programs run on a weekly basis; visit the Facebook page for a full schedule of events. Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.