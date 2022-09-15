The Killeen civic and conference center hosted 'Bricks Killeen' Sunday.

A streetside view from Lego builder Will Hern at the Bricks Killeen: A Celebration of Lego event in 2021. The event returns to Killeen this weekend.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The start of the fall season is fast approaching and with it comes the return of some local family favorites like the Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm and the Central Texas Fall Festival at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm. This weekend there are also Lego events, outdoor pickleball games with the Mobile Rec Series, farmers markets and more for all ages.

