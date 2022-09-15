The start of the fall season is fast approaching and with it comes the return of some local family favorites like the Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm and the Central Texas Fall Festival at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm. This weekend there are also Lego events, outdoor pickleball games with the Mobile Rec Series, farmers markets and more for all ages.
Local Events
The City of Killeen Fall Stream Clean Up event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Volunteers will meet at the Lowe’s parking lot, 2801 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, and help clean up the ditch that runs along Lowe’s Boulevard. Call 254-616-3172 for more information.
Pidcoke Methodist Church, 11230 Farm-to-Market 116 in Gatesville, will host its annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Proceeds will go toward church missions in Copperas Cove, Gatesville, and Lampasas. Contact Pastor Bill Jones at 254-677-6242 for more information.
The LTC Thomas Hammond “Remembering the Sacrifice” Golf Tournament will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. Check-in is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. This event is free and open to the first 144 active duty, veteran, and retiree participants. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Tablerock Festival of Salado is hosting auditions from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 for the upcoming fall production, “Fright Trail,” and winter’s production, “A Christmas Carol,” at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. For more information go to www.tablerock.orgor call 254-308-2200.
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic and The Salvation Army will host a free food distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at New Gate Church Parking lot, corner of Second Street and Church Avenue. Food is available while supplies last.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center will host a Paint & Sip event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is for adults 21 and over only and cost is $30 per person. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3xq7FOM.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse will host the monthly Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. This event is free and open to all. Register in advance by contacting the Casey Memorial Library at 254-287-4921.
The Salute to Our Military three-day celebration will be from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Hood Stadium on Fort Hood. There will be music, carnival rides, food, a petting zoo, and live music available at this free event open to all DoD ID cardholders. Go to https://bit.ly/3Bi4t94 for a full schedule of events and the live music lineup.
Donations for the inaugural Stock the Pantry Food Drive for Central Texas Youth Services will be accepted Sept. 1- 30 at Central Texas Property Management, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 100, Killeen. Non-perishable food items will be accepted during this time, and Central Texas Property Management will match any donations.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day now through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
The Bricks Killeen: A Celebration of Lego event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be works of art, model trains, structures, and more built out of Legos. Admission is free and open to all ages.
The Mobile Rec Series: Pickleball event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Long Branch Community Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. This event is free and open to all ages.
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Sculpt Event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Military children ages 3 and older are invited to this free event celebrating National Play-Doh Day.Call 254-532-7200 for more information.
Registration for the 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course and Bounce Fest is open now. The event will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. Cost is $28 per participant. The 5K course will feature a number of obstacles and end with the Bounce Fest at the finish line which will feature food, drinks, vendors, bounce houses, a petting zoo, an art bus, and more. Go to https://infiniteentertainmentctx.com/5k/ for tickets and more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for elementary school students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details postedthroughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host the Explore Lampasas “Entomology” event at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Debbie Hicks, with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, will provide information on locally-found insects.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 16. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 17. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Gabor Nicholson from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, the Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Jacob Augustine from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Amanda Brown and Friends at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Deja Vibes at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, and Scott Taylor at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, will host free, acoustic live music by Nate Biddy from 9 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16.
Local Markets
Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in and around the downtown Belton square. There will be shopping, street vendors, live music, food, family fun, local crafters, artists, and more available.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products. The Harker Heights Public Library will also host a “Let’s Play” Story Time event at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the market and will feature games, songs, activities, and more.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
