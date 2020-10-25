The annual Killeen Fall Festival was held Saturday evening around the city as a scavenger hunt with five stops.
Among the stops were the Killeen Animal Shelter, Stonetree Golf Club, Lions Club Park Senior Center, the Family Recreation Center, and the Family Aquatic Center.
The Killeen Animal Shelter drew over 90 people to its location on Saturday night offering games, candy, a photo booth and animals for participants to interact with.
“There is five volunteers here that are helping with this location,” said Jessica Dunagan, manager of the Killeen Animal Shelter. “Whichever stop that people start out at they got a passport and each passport has six different pages for stamps. If they got at least three they got to put their name into a raffle that will be drawn on Monday.”
Leilani Botelho-Biteng, a Harker Heights resident said she brought her 6-year-old son Jayvi to get out of the house.
“I thought it would be good to get out considering what is going on,” she said. “He is a virtual student so he is at home with me.”
Botelho-Biteng said she is not sure how her family will spend Halloween.
“I think we are going to do something in Harker Heights,” she said. “I think they have something to do there. We are probably going to do that since it spreads out people a little bit.”
Kenny McBride, a Killeen resident, who brought his 9-year-old son Aden, said his family came out to support the community and be a part of it.
“We want to show our son that even though the world is kind of chaotic, he can still be a part of the world,” he said. “You got to be cautious, smart and safe but you can’t be scared.”
McBride said his family is planning on trick-or-treating this year for Halloween.
“We are not going to do as much trick-or-treating but we have a few friends that we know that we are going to do things with,” he said. “There is a lot of trunk-or-treating that they are going to do and we will do the city stuff just so they know things are normal but still safe.”
