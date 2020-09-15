Let’s Move Killeen is organizing a fall festival later this month as a fundraiser for Central Texas Youth Services.
The festival, which will feature vendors and food trucks, is 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 26 at Summit Soccer Complex on 401 North Amy Lane in Harker Heights.
“The proceeds from the Fall Festival will go to the Central Texas Youth Services program at the end of the day,” said Reshard Hicks, founder of Let’s Move Killeen. “This is our first time doing the Fall Festival but we have hosted several events.”
Central Texas Youth Services is a nonprofit organization that provides services to runaways, homeless, troubled youth, and their families throughout the Central Texas region.
Let’s Move has hosted a Juneteenth event in Killeen and multiple peaceful protests in the area against racial injustice.
General admission is free to the public, and vendors can sign up for $20, food trucks for $50.
A voter registration drive will also be held at the festival. Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y4fc6dvn for tickets or the Let’s Move Facebook page.
