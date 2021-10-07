The city of Killeen will conduct a “Fall Killeen-Up” event from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, according to a news release Thursday.
“The City was unable to provide the Spring Cleanups in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, so we have made this an annual Fall Cleanup event going forward. During this pickup, residents are permitted bulk collection on their regularly scheduled trash collection day only,” Executive Director of Communication Janell Ford said in the release.
Items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances and boxes will be picked up curbside on the same day as the regularly-scheduled weekly pick up day.
There is no charge for the first three three cubic yards, but a charge of $7.50 will be incurred for each additional cubic yard.
Refrigerators containing Freon will incur a $42 charge, officials said.
The city recommends that items be placed at the curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. the day prior to your regularly scheduled collection day and warn that they must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of their regularly scheduled collection day.
No tires will be collected during the event. Tires can be disposed of at the Killeen Recycling Center (downtown) or Transfer Station (Texas Highway 195); fees do apply.
No brush collection will be offered during this cleanup event. Brush collection service will resume on the following week, beginning Monday, Oct. 18.
This collection does not include rock, dirt, deceased animals, or liquid waste. Household hazardous waste materials such as pesticides, paint, oil, chemicals or batteries are also prohibited and will not be collected. A full list of household hazardous waste is available at www.killeentexas.gov/recyle.
For more information about the upcoming Fall Killeen-Up collections, please call (254) 501-7785 or email sw-info@killeentexas.gov.
