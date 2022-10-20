Aiming to help the area homeless population, Operation Stand Down Central Texas is scheduled for Saturday in Killeen.
Part of the annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage, the event will include hot meals, medical screenings, haircuts, clothes and other resources, according to a news release.
“All of those in the homeless community are welcome and none will be turned away. Transportation (will be) provided to and from the event for the cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Temple.”
A Copperas Cove nonprofit, Operation Stand Down Central Texas served 146 people at the spring event on March 22. Records indicated that 22 of those were veterans. Clothes and hygiene items, haircuts, dental and medical exams and other resources were offered throughout the day. The meals were prepared and served by volunteers from the Culinary Arts Department at Central Texas College.
On Saturday, all “COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety, including temperature checks, mask- wearing and social distancing,” according to the release. “The event is sponsored by Bell County, the city of Killeen and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.”
The event is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
In Killeen, scheduled pick-ups are at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at the Old H-E-B parking lot at 809 N. Gray St. and at 8:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center parking lot at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
In Copperas Cove, they’re at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. at Cove Public Library at 501 S. Main St. and at 8:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. at Wendy’s parking lot at 2740 E. Business 190.
In Gatesville, the scheduled pick-up time is at 7:15 a.m. at Gatesville Care Center at 105 N. 7th St.
In Harker Heights, the pick-up times are at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the United States Post Office parking lot at 415 E. FM 2410.
And in Temple, pick-up times are at 8:30 a.m., with an arrival time of 8, at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave G and Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave G.
With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution, San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut told the City Council in September.
He said about 150 new people experience homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.”
“It looks like you’re going to double that amount in five years ... if you don’t make a change,” Marbut said. “It looks like the next doubling after that would be about 3.7 years. If changes aren’t made, you’ll probably be quadruple in about nine years.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils that paid him $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veteran.
In Killeen, 23.1% stay homeless for two to five years, Marbut has said. For five years or more, 34.4% remain homeless.
Meanwhile, Killeen officials have released a 3-minute video that shows how it plans to address homelessness here based on the consultant’s findings.
“It is a months-long process and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan,” according to a news release. “Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County. He has also conducted focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first-responders and school districts.”
Reducing homelessness primarily starts with addressing untreated mental-health issues, substance abuse and domestic violence, the video shows.
For questions about Fall Stand Down, call 254-681-8522.
