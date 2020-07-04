Some local families gathered at a Killeen park to celebrate the Fourth of July on Saturday.
One family included Siera Gonzales and her fiance, Tyshawn Harrison, with their kids and other family members.
They were at Long Branch Park in northeast Killeen, cooking barbecue, enjoying family time and planning to pop fireworks later.
“We’re just barbecuing with the family, everyone is having a good time out here enjoying themselves. Not much just a good ol’ Fourth of July time,” Harrison said.
Gonzales said it was great to be out celebrating.
“It’s just nice to actually be out, the kids actually can be out in the sun, enjoy the Fourth and be kind of back to normal a little bit,” Gonzales said.
Another family was also out at the park and planning to barbecue and set off fireworks at night.
Eric Pickens said he took the kids out to enjoy the day and the hot summer sun.
“Not too much of anything big, we’re gonna barbecue later, basically bring the kids out so they could have some fun in the sun, just enjoy each other’s time,” Pickens said. “It feels good because we didn’t think it was gonna happen, especially with the recent spikes (of coronavirus cases).”
